Health Department warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at weekend dart tournament

The Juneau County Health Department and La Crosse County Health Department are alerting attendees of last weekend's Stansfield Dart Tournament at the La Crosse Center that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
A Juneau County resident positive for the virus is believed to have knowingly left isolation early in order to attend the event, in addition to visiting business establishments in the vicinity during their infectious period.
The Juneau County and La Crosse County Health Departments, the La Crosse Center, and event organizers have been in contact regarding the issue and and are working on follow up procedures. The Health Departments thank the venue and organizers for their cooperation.
Those who attended the Stansfield Dart Tournament Friday, May 7 at the La Crosse Center are asked to closely monitor symptoms, including headache, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath, fever or digestive discomfort. If attendees know they were directly exposed, they are advised to call a public health nurse at the La Crosse County Health Department at 608-785-9872 or the Juneau County Health Department at 608-847-9373.
The Health Department reminds organizers of large events they must submit a safety plan at lacrossecounty.org/covid19 during the planning stage.
