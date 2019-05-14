The ADRC of La Crosse County and Wisconsin Institute for Healthy Aging, along with Gundersen Health System, La Crosse Area Family YMCA and Inclusa, are hosting a “Help Yourself to Better Health Education Session and Tai Chi Demonstration Class” at 1 p.m. Friday at La Crosse Wellness Center, 2839 Darling Court.
Speakers will discuss how one’s negative perceptions of growing older affect longevity, how loneliness and social isolation negatively affect our health and wellness, and the role one’s actions play in health outcomes.
A tai chi demonstration session will follow.
