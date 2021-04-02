Health officials in Monroe County still encourage masks

Wisconsin's mask mandate is over, but it remains a strong suggestion in Monroe County.

The county health department Thursday issued a statement that recommends citizens continue to wear face coverings as long as the COVID-19 virus remains a threat. The state Supreme Court Wednesday overturned Gov. Tony Evers' order that face coverings be worn at public places indoors.

"The Health Department is aware that the governor's statewide emergency order requiring face coverings has been overturned," the release states. "However, the Monroe County Health Department continues to recommend the use of face coverings as they remain one of the most important tools we have to continue to slow the spread of COVID-19."

The health department cited variant strains of COVID-19 as a reason to continue precautions, including social distancing and avoiding crowds.

"We continue to see cases of COVID-19 and its variant strains in the state," the release states. "Our goal is to continue to slow the spread and protect all individuals ... In order to accomplish this goal, we need everyone to do their part by promoting behaviors that prevent spread."

