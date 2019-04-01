As the Mississippi River swells and spills across parts of the Coulee Region, local health officials advise residents to use caution when eating, drinking, driving and otherwise negotiating with the rising waters.
The La Crosse County Health Department and Mayo Clinic warn that floodwaters often become contaminated with raw sewage and may contain sharp or dangerous items. While touching contaminated water is unlikely to cause illness, swallowing it can lead to a host of symptoms, including fatigue, nausea, swelling and fever.
The county says residents should avoid driving on flooded roads at all costs, as it takes just a foot of water to carry away a car. When walking through shallow floodwaters, officials say, people should wear waterproof boots.
If someone comes in contact with floodwaters, they should wash their hands and ensure they are up to date with their tetanus vaccination. People should receive the vaccination every 10 years.
Mayo warns that people with children should be especially careful.
Residents should wash their hands frequently, and ensure that their children are doing so, especially before meals.
Contaminated toys should be thrown out or disinfected -- two ounces of bleach in one gallon of water usually does the trick -- since babies and toddlers are liable to chew or suck on them.
In the event of a power outage, refrigerators will keep food cool for four to six hours. A freezer will keep food frozen for one to two days.
Canned food that has come in contact with floodwaters, but is in otherwise good condition, can be disinfected with bleach and water. People should discard cans that are rusted, swollen or leaking.
If people have municipal water, they should run the faucet for at least five minutes before using it.
Floodwaters also create ideal conditions for mold growth.
People with mold sensitivities may experience a stuffy nose, irritated eyes, wheezing and skin irritation.
A mixture of bleach and water (one cup to one gallon) is effective in cleaning up mold, and opening doors and windows will help a building dry out.
Officials say people should wear masks to protect their lungs from the mold, and gloves to protect their hands.
People should wash any open wounds with soap and clean water, and apply antibiotic ointment. If a wound reddens, swells or drains, it should be seen by a doctor.
To be prepared for future floods, the county said, people should have an emergency supply kit with three days worth of food and water, a cell phone and charger, a flashlight and batteries, a can opener, a first aid kid, cash and a change of clothes.
If there is an active flood warning, people should move electric appliances off the floor, and ensure that their sump pump is working and has a battery-operated backup.
People should also consider purchasing flood insurance, the county said.
Standard insurance policies generally don’t cover flooding, but homeowners, renters and business owners can purchase flood insurance through the national Flood Insurance Program.
