Health officials warn of deadly, mosquito-spread virus in Eau Claire County, western Wisconsin

Health officials confirmed Wednesday the first human case this year of a deadly virus spread by mosquitoes, prompting infection specialists to recommend additional precautions for anyone spending time outside.
An Eau Claire County girl was diagnosed with eastern equine encephalitis, known as EEE, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Eau Claire county Health Department.
The news follows a state announcement last week that horses in three northwestern Wisconsin counties -- including Dunn County -- were infected with the virus.
Megan Meller, an infection preventionist with Gundersen Health System, urged the public to take the disease seriously and do everything they can to prevent mosquito bites.
“Infections are very rare, but when they do happen it definitely is a public health concern,” Meller said.
The virus, which can affect people of all ages, is spread by infected mosquitos. Mosquitos get the virus by feeding on infected birds. The virus is not spread person-to-person or directly between animals and humans.
The last human case of EEE in Wisconsin was reported in 2017.
Some people get infected and never know, others develop minor aches and a fever and still others develop serious neurological symptoms.
“No one knows why some people develop symptoms and others go on to develop neurological symptoms,” Meller said.
However, the virus has a 30% fatality rate in people who develop neurological symptoms, such as seizures, behavioral changes and terrible headaches. Those who survive can have permanent neurological issues.
“We strongly recommend that if you have the worst headache of your life to seek medical attention immediately,” said Meller.
It isn’t overreacting to go straight to the emergency room, she said. She recommended the same if people start experiencing seizures or behavioral changes.
“Don’t mess around and go seek medical attention immediately,” Meller said.
She recommends people with fevers, aches or joint pain contact their primary care provider – something they should be doing anyway due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Be sure to bring up that you had a mosquito bite, because if you do go on to develop neurological symptoms, it’s better to get a diagnosis faster,” Meller said.
While there are treatment options, there is no vaccine or antiviral medication for EEE.
“All we have in our arsenal is to focus on mosquito bite prevention,” Meller said.
The state health department recommends liberally applying insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing.
Wear long-sleeves, pants and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes away from your skin and consider rescheduling outdoor activities during evening or early morning hours when mosquitoes are most active.
Make sure there is no standing or stagnant water in yards; change the water in bird paths or pet water dishes at least every three days; and keep grass and other plants trimmed.
“We all have an important role to play in protecting ourselves and our loved ones from illnesses caused by mosquitoes,” said state health officer Stephanie Smiley in a statement. “Every preventive step we take makes a difference.”
Those with mild symptoms can take acetaminophen or ibuprofen and drink plenty of fluids. Symptoms can last one to two weeks before they make a complete recovery.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
