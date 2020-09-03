Health officials warn of deadly, mosquito-spread virus in Eau Claire County, western Wisconsin

“No one knows why some people develop symptoms and others go on to develop neurological symptoms,” Meller said.

However, the virus has a 30% fatality rate in people who develop neurological symptoms, such as seizures, behavioral changes and terrible headaches. Those who survive can have permanent neurological issues.

“We strongly recommend that if you have the worst headache of your life to seek medical attention immediately,” said Meller.

It isn’t overreacting to go straight to the emergency room, she said. She recommended the same if people start experiencing seizures or behavioral changes.

“Don’t mess around and go seek medical attention immediately,” Meller said.

She recommends people with fevers, aches or joint pain contact their primary care provider – something they should be doing anyway due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Be sure to bring up that you had a mosquito bite, because if you do go on to develop neurological symptoms, it’s better to get a diagnosis faster,” Meller said.

While there are treatment options, there is no vaccine or antiviral medication for EEE.