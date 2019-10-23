The criteria for a Roberta Zurn Award are the promotion of opportunities and health for women and girls, the encouragement of philanthropy, and an impact on attitudes and actions benefiting females.
Linda Riddle did all that and more in her 65 years, her dedication to compassion and community recognized Wednesday with the 2019 Roberta Zurn Outstanding Women in Leadership award, given posthumously and accepted on her behalf by daughter Celeste Mader.
Riddle’s family has elected to have the $1,000 award donated in her name to Bluff Country Family Resources, where Riddle worked for two decades and helped build the organization into “the powerhouse that it is today.”
“Our family is very grateful that Linda is the recipient of the Roberta Zurn Award,” Mader said. “Knowing that her work for human rights, social justice and cultural competency has been recognized is a wonderful feeling. She worked tirelessly, overcame multiple obstacles and devoted most of her life to make this a better place for those who either were not able to advocate for themselves or their voices were not heard.”
Riddle received many honors in her lifetime, including the Chrysalis Center 1996 Woman of the Year Award, the 2004 Glass Ceiling Award from the Minnesota Women’s Consortium and the 2009 Virginia McKnight Binger Human Service Award for outstanding human service accomplishments.
“The Women’s Fund board of directors felt strongly that Linda’s legacy and commitment to serving others bore great similarity to the legacy of Roberta Zurn and her deeply held values,” said Kaycie Green, Women’s Fund executive director. “It is unique for us to make this award posthumously, but this was an extraordinary circumstance, where someone who would have been considered for the award otherwise passed away unexpectedly. Linda was deeply invested in and committed to lifting others up.”
Riddle, who died in August after surgery for a brain aneurysm, most recently served as as member services and outreach manager at the People’s Food Co-op, hosting classes and events promoting wellness and nutrition, and assisting with programs such as the Boys & Girls Club Seeds for Success summer camp. In 2018, she earned a Healthy Living Heroes award from the La Crosse County Healthy Living Collaboration for her positive impact on the health of the community as a whole.
“Linda’s leadership manifested in a commitment to service, and her way of serving was to help others shine,” said Lizzy Haywood, general manager of People’s Food Co-op. “When she organized events, she drew in help from team members who were not always in the spotlight, and in the process provided them ways to show off lesser-known skills and passions. She worked with the highest integrity, always considering the impact of decisions on diverse stakeholders. One of the important lessons Linda imparted to other leaders was to always consider ‘Who are the decision makers? Who else should be at the table?’ Linda made sure that policies were inclusive and welcoming. In all her endeavors, Linda’s style was of a ‘Yes We Can’ variety. She was dedicated to the vision of creating community and of creating meaningful connections which would lift people up.”
Prior to her work in La Crosse, Riddle, a Minnesota native, channeled her energy and advocacy into serving child and adult victims of domestic violence, abuse and sexual assault, herself an abuse survivor. She served 20 years as executive director of Houston Country Resource Center, now called Bluff Country Family Resources, where she was instrumental in the development of the June Kjome Place Transitional Housing Program.
Riddle followed that role with the position of executive director of the Duluth Domestic Abuse Intervention Program, working at state and regional levels on behalf of victims and speaking on the Duluth Model ‘Power and Control Wheel, explaining how relationship violence affects “communities, future generations and the entire socio-economic system.”
Riddle worked as manager of the Safe Harbor Program: Life House before relocating to La Crosse in 2016, though her mission for women’s rights took her beyond the Midwest, with travels to Singapore, Columbia, Cuba, Iraq and Kurdistan in support of women of all circumstances, including victims of human trafficking.
Mader can imagine her mother’s modest but joyful reaction to seeing her lifelong philanthropic contributions honored.
“Linda had the most wonderful, expressive reactions,” Mader says. “She would have been very happy knowing that her life’s work is being recognized in the community which she loved and called home. In her eyes, she was just doing what she knew needed to be done and was the right thing to do.”
