Healthy foods will be the topic of Gundersen Health System’s monthly free educational presentation for people with cancer, their caregivers and survivors from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Healthy Living Center at the Dahl Family YMCA at 1140 Main St. in La Crosse.
Jill Wenthe, a registered dietician at Gundersen, will present a program titled “Healthy Eating from Farm to Table: Debunking Cancer Diet Myths.”
The event will include a light meal.
For more information, call the Gundersen Cancer Center at 608-775-2385 or 1-800-362-9567, ext. 52385.
