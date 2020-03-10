Healthy individuals urged to give blood as spread of viruses reduces donor pool

With high rates of influenza and the outbreak of COVID-19 nationally, blood donation organizations are urging healthy people to give blood and platelets to prepare for a shortage of eligible donors and cancellations of blood drives.

“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” says Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Blood Services. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”

Donating blood, say representatives of the Red Cross and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, is a safe process that will not increase risk of contracting respiratory viruses. The organizations only collect blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation and adhere to intensive safety protocols, including thorough sanitation and the use of gloves and sterile collection kits.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}