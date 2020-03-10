Healthy individuals urged to give blood as spread of viruses reduces donor pool

With high rates of influenza and the outbreak of COVID-19 nationally, blood donation organizations are urging healthy people to give blood and platelets to prepare for a shortage of eligible donors and cancellations of blood drives.
“We’re asking the American people to help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” says Chris Hrouda, president of Red Cross Blood Services. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”
Donating blood, say representatives of the Red Cross and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, is a safe process that will not increase risk of contracting respiratory viruses. The organizations only collect blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation and adhere to intensive safety protocols, including thorough sanitation and the use of gloves and sterile collection kits.
As an additional precaution, the Red Cross and Versiti are asking individuals who have recently traveled to China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy or South Korea, or those who have had contact with a person diagnosed or suspected to have the virus, to abstain from donating for 28 days. The Red Cross says it will continue to collaborate with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and industry partners to determine if additional intervention strategies are needed.
“The patients in our communities and our hospital partners continue to rely on the generosity of donors. We can only rely on each other for this precious resource,” said Versiti chief medical officer Dr. Tom Abshire. “The donation process itself poses no risk of infecting a donor with coronavirus. Donors and our blood drive sponsors should be reassured that attending organized blood drives is safe. Coronavirus is currently not known to infect patients through blood transfusions.”
The Red Cross and Versiti stress maintaining an adequate supply of blood is crucial for caring for those undergoing surgeries, receiving organ transplants, injured in accidents or being treated for cancer.
“Keep giving, keep hosting blood drives,” says Hrouda. “Patients across the country need our help.”
To make an appointment to donate blood through the Red Cross, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. To donate through Versiti, visit versiti.org/wisconsin or call 1-877-BE-A-HERO.
