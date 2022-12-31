Healthy ways when dealing with New Year's Day hangovers

New Year's Eve is filled with celebration, dancing and champagne. But unfortunately for some, they partake in too many glasses of champagne or other alcoholic beverages and start their new year with a hangover.

A hangover includes symptoms of headache, fatigue, nausea and dizziness several hours after an episode of heavy drinking.

Back in 2005, researchers scoured studies as far back as the 1950s that addressed preventing or treating hangovers. Still today, nothing has been found to be a full-fledged cure. However, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse has some helpful tips for those dealing with the dreaded morning after feeling:

Fill your water bottle. Drink lots of water. It's hardly groundbreaking advice, but it should be a top priority. Sip water or even fruit juice to help prevent dehydration. The fruit juice also helps replenish vitamin C and will build up energy. Resist any temptation to treat your hangover with more alcohol. Adding more alcohol will only make you feel worse. Sipping on some flat ginger ale can help soothe your stomach.

Have a snack. Bland foods, such as toast and crackers, may boost your blood sugar and settle your stomach. Bouillon soup can help replace lost salt and potassium.

Take a pain reliever. A standard dose of an over-the-counter pain reliever may ease your headache. But aspirin can irritate your stomach. And if you regularly drink alcohol to excess, acetaminophen (Tylenol, others) can cause severe liver damage, even in doses previously thought to be safe. Don't go over the recommended dose. In fact, try half a dose and see if it works.

Go back to bed. If you sleep long enough, your hangover may be gone when you awaken.

Time. It's the only sure cure towards feeling better. Hangovers after a single night's drinking usually will go away. Talk with your health care team if you're concerned that frequent, heavy drinking may lead to serious alcohol withdrawal, or when regular hangovers affect your quality of life, including your personal relationships or your performance at work.