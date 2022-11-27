Hearing the voice of Native American patients

Across every indicator, American Indians and Alaska Natives face massive disparities in health care. According to the National Congress of American Indians, Native people suffer from higher rates of diabetes and related illness, heart disease and substance abuse than any other group.

As a result, the life expectancy of American Indian and Alaska Native people is nearly six years less than any other race or ethnic group in America — 72.4 versus 77.8 years for the general population.

Mayo Clinic is engaging in strategies specifically focused on reaching Native American nations, urban tribal health care professionals and Native American and Alaska Native patients. These strategies include community-engaged education and focused partnerships with tribal health care professionals. One of those strategies involves Valerie Guimaraes.

Meet Valerie Guimaraes

“My roles are unique to Mayo Clinic and to health care in the U.S in general. It’s the first-of-its-kind position morphed from patient relations specialist to patient experience ambassador,” says Guimaraes.

“I assist with Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System health care teams and our Native American patients and community in order to strengthen the relationship between them.”

Guimaraes provides oversight for the unique needs of the patient care experience and intervenes as necessary. The Winona State University graduate (and Augsburg University doctorate in transcultural nursing leadership) works collaboratively with Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System consultants, social workers, chaplains, allied health staff and other professionals to provide an exceptional patient experience for Native American patients and their families.

“Mayo Clinic has invested a great commitment in trying to eradicate racism. When I first came into this position, I found there were a lot of myths about Native Americans,” says Guimaraes. “A big challenge has been helping our health care teams realize that there are other ways Native American patients make important medical decisions. It’s honoring and respecting those beliefs that’s the teaching moment and helping staff understand that there are different ways in which to view health and health care, medicine, treatment and other modalities in which to treat illness.”

For example, Guimaraes advocated for medicine men to come to Mayo Clinic locations when needed because of the important role they play for patients and their families.

“When patients are very ill, some families do not believe that they have the right to make that decision for that person,” Guimaraes explains. “Staff know they can call a medicine man to provide a ceremony whereby they can bring that patient within the presence of the Creator.

“When patients have that opportunity to have their spiritual care and their faith traditions honored, it makes a great deal of difference. Families are at peace both with our physicians and staff no matter the outcome for the patient.”

Understanding traditions together

In her role, Guimaraes has worked with over 40 different tribal nations. She says many of them have different cultures, traditions, languages and creation stories. Ho-Chunk, Dakota and Anishinaabe are are the three most common tribal nations in Minnesota and Wisconsin that she works with.

But she’s also worked with people from other tribal nations all over the U.S., including Mohawk from New York, Cherokee from Oklahoma, Navajo from Arizona and Alaskan Natives.

“There are certain nuances that we need to be aware of with each nation,” Guimaraes says. “For example, if a traditional elder Lakota man comes here, and he’s here with his wife, I’m not supposed to be talking with him. I need to be talking to his wife. Everything goes to the wife.”

There are approximately 4.56 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives, and up to half of them live on reservations. Since the reconciliation efforts put forth by Mayo Clinic, there has been an uptick in the number of Native American patients at Mayo Clinic facilities, including the health system.

“I am very fortunate in that I’ve been able to establish a good rapport with many of the patients that have come here,” adds Guimaraes. “When they learn that I am Native, it opens up doors that are not open to other members of the health care team. Patients know that together we have shared in boarding, school attendance, assimilation, all these things.

“My ancestors went through what their ancestors went through. So there is an immediate rapport that helps me work with the patient’s family and our staff as well.”

She thanks Jeff Bolton, Mayo Clinic’s former chief administrative officer, in helping make this role available to help Native Americans coming to Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic Health System. “He was at the forefront of this — leading the charge and helping us try to eradicate the health disparities within Mayo Clinic for Native American patients.”

Mayo Clinic has committed to honoring the faith traditions with a designated space at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The Art Owen Smudging Room, located in Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester, Saint Mary’s Campus, is a dedicated space for Native American and Alaskan Native people to pray or cleanse themselves during any inpatient stay. Ceremonies can be performed on behalf of the patients and their families.

The Native American heritage will also be an important part of the new Mayo Clinic Health System hospital in La Crosse. This past spring, Marlon WhiteEagle, president of the Ho-Chunk Nation, blessed the ground for which the new facility is now being built. Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse sits on Indigenous land.

“It’s made a world of difference. Families feel like they belong, they’re accepted and respected,” Guimaraes says.

Expanding Native educations

It’s not only at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, but it’s all the Mayo Clinic facilities. Guimaraes says Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse and Eau Claire have toolkits with supplies in which Native people can perform smudging. Smudging is a ritualistic burning of herbs and plants to purify and cleanse negative energy, bring good luck and protect a person or place.

In the toolkits, there is an abalone shell, sage, cedar and sweetgrass, which are the predominant sacred plants that many Native cultures use. Then there is the eagle feather.

“The significance of that is when we pray, the eagle a very strong symbol for us,” says Guimaraes. “It means a symbol for us us, as it comes from the bird that can fly the highest. The thought is that if you use eagle feather and you are praying, that the prayers will go to the Creator. We really needed to have that eagle feather because a lot of sincere prayers are offered here on behalf of patients and families.”

Guimaraes says the feathers, which have been blessed by medicine men, have been shown to all spiritual care departments and chaplains and taught how to best care for them. Guimaraes hopes to expand those offerings to other Mayo Clinic Health System locations soon. She also is working with Mayo Clinic in Arizona to get a spiritual healer and medicine man to come to the hospital and perform certain ceremonies specific to the Native American population there.

Her inspiration

“Confluence. It refers to two bodies of water coming together,” Guimaraes says. “Near Fort Snelling, there are two rivers that come together and form into one. That’s kind of been my inspiration because that’s where the Dakota — my grandparents’ people — originated from. I want people to try to really understand that it’s important to learn the history behind our health history. The most successful treatment plans for Native American patients come when you can recognize the history behind the health history.”

Guimaraes says that many patients have never been around so many white people before. Coming to any medical center can be hard at times for them to gain a medical team’s trust.

“But when I talk with them, they’ve never been treated so well,” says Guimaraes. “Just like many, we have a ways to go with cultural safety. But many people feel like they are getting the best care they’ve ever gotten. And they are very grateful to be outside of the Indian Health Service and are now really getting their health care needs met.”

Guimaraes has expanded her expertise outside of Rochester as well. She’s served as the chair of the Bemidji-Area Race Relations Council; the chair of the Human Rights Commission in Winona, Minnesota; and started the Indian Education Parent Committee in Rochester.

November is Native American Heritage Month or, as it is commonly referred to, American Indian and Alaska Native Heritage Month. The month is a time to celebrate rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native people. Heritage Month is also an opportune time to educate the general public about tribes, to raise a general awareness about the unique challenges Native people have faced both historically and in the present, and the ways in which tribal citizens have worked to conquer these challenges.