Matthew Brigson regularly gets his heart pumping with martial arts training, but when his heart began racing last August it was cause for concern.

Police officer Brigson, a training coordinator at Fort McCoy and a fourth-degree black belt, was getting ready for the day, shaving his face when he experienced what felt like a blow to the chest followed by lightheadedness. His wife, Jennifer, a paramedic at Mayo Clinic Health System, didn't suspect anything extremely serious but insisted he accompany her to the hospital.

"I don't panic unless she panics," Brigson says of Jennifer. "And she was calm."

Brigson, 44, had a resting heartbeat nearing 190 when he arrived -- a typical resting heart rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute. After being given medication and closely monitored, he was released to go home later that day. Though scheduled to see a cardiologist, Brigson found himself back at the hospital before his appointment even occurred, this time his heart rate approaching 210 beats per minute.

"The staff took very good care of me," says Brigson, who was diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia (SVT), a rapid heartbeat that occurs when the normal electrical impulses of the heart are disrupted. Mayo cardiologist Xiaoke (Ken) Liu ordered an ablation, which treats atrial fibrillation (rapid heart beat) by burning or freezing off some of the scarring on the interior of the heart. This helps break up the electrical signals to restore normal heart rhythm.

On Oct. 4, Brigson underwent the minimally invasive procedure, during which Liu discovered Brigson also had premature ventricular contractions (PVC), a type of abnormal heart beat that is more common in those with heart disease but can affect anyone. PVCs occurring on an infrequent basis are fairly common among adults and seniors, and the condition typically isn't serious or in need of treatment.

However, says Liu, rapid heart beat conditions that result in "significant symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, significant palpitations, dizziness or chest discomfort should raise concerns." For Brigson, in law enforcement for over two decades, Liu says that left untreated "the condition may affect his ability to function as a police officer."

For some, lifestyle modifications such as losing weight, treating underlying co-morbidities and avoiding triggers such as alcohol or caffeine "may help to a certain degree," says Liu. "Frequently though, the types of arrhythmias Matthew suffers from still need either curative surgery or medical treatment for the long term."

Regulating Brigson's condition would involve daily medication, with beta blockers or calcium channel blockers prescribed for some patients. Liu offered to perform a radiofrequency catheter ablation as an alternative to a lifelong medication regimen, with the procedure potentially able to permanently correct the extra heart beats.

"Dr. Liu asked, when they finished the SVT, 'Do you want me to see if I can try to fix the PVC's? It is just a 50-50 chance it will work,'" Brigson recalls. "I said, 'You might as well give it a shot -- you're already (operating) in there anyway.'"

Brigson's period of restriction post procedure was only four days, though he wore a monitor for a few weeks and had follow up appointments. Of the staff in the cardiology department at Mayo, Brigson says, "Saying they were top notch is probably putting it lightly."

Liu recommends individuals keep track of their pulse rate, and consult their health care provider if there are any sudden changes, "especially if there are unusual symptoms associated with it."

To find resting heart rate, lightly press the index and middle fingers of one hand on the opposite wrist on the thumb side, or lightly press the side of the neck just below the jawbone. Count the number of beats in 15 seconds, and multiply by four.

To tabulate approximate maximum heart rate, subtract your age from 220.

Risk of some heart conditions can be lessened with exercise, healthy diet, not smoking and other lifestyle measures, and symptoms of cardiac issues can be overt, such as chest pain or tightness, shortness of breath, or stomach, leg or arm pain. In Brigson's case, his fitness forward lifestyle couldn't have prevented PVCs or STVs and the signs were relatively subtle prior to his emergency room visit.

"Pay attention to what your body is telling you," Brigson advises. "If something doesn't feel right, it doesn't hurt to go in and talk to a doctor. Because any little thing could end up being something. "