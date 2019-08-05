The Tomah VA Employee Association invites all to join in the second annual “Heart of a Hero” 5k Run/Walk and one-mile stroll starting at 8 a.m. Aug. 10. Registration will be held at the Wolf Den on Glendale Ave. and the race will start outside building No. 400 on the VA campus.
Registration costs $25 to $30 and all proceeds will be donated to the VA Voluntary Service to fund scholarships for veterans wanting to engage in adaptive sport opportunities. A 9 a.m. Kids’ Dash, for kids five through 11, will be followed by an awards ceremony.
For more information or to register, call 608-372-3971 ext. 64165 or visit https://www.active.com/tomah-wi/running/distance-running-races/heart-of-a-hero-5k-2019.
