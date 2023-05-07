When Kimberly Kudron took a job in the gastroenterology department at Gundersen Health System, the decision was based purely on scheduling. But two decades later, Kudron can’t imagine herself working in any other specialty, having guided both new patients and familiar faces through their cancer journeys.

With a desire to help others, Kudron attended Winona State University before entering the nursing field 26 years ago, and four years into her career found her passion ignited working in gastroenterology.

“The whole GI system and fighting colon cancer — I think it touches a lot of people’s lives,” said Kudron. “Before I was even 45, I had three classmates who were diagnosed with colon cancer and two did not survive. So it is very personal and something important to spread the word about.”

It was Kudron’s gentle yet persistent prodding that convinced day care provider Barbara Miller to begin undergoing routine screenings, initiative she might otherwise not have taken.

“Kim was the encouragement in my colonoscopy journey,” said Miller, who nominated Kudron for a Heart of Health Care Award. “Kim encourages her patients by rekindling their fire for living a healthy life. Her mantra is to be brave and get a colonoscopy, saying, ‘You choose not to have colon cancer through a colonoscopy.’”

The procedure can be anxiety ridden, and Kudron offers emotional support before, during and after screenings. Many patients leave with a sense of relief and a clean bill of health, but when the results of a colonoscopy are worrisome, Kudron is a source of strength.

“It’s one thing when patients are coming in and knowing they have something (wrong). It’s another when they are having a screening and discover something that is ultimately life changing,” said Kudron. “Those are never fun situations. (It’s important to) let people talk and giving them validation and resources.”

At the request of a former classmate, Kudron was his attending nurse during a colonoscopy and present when he received the diagnosis of cancer. Kudron was part of the care team for much of his cancer battle, and while it is difficult to witness the pain and emotion, Kudron understands that, “Having that reassurance of familiarity can be important to people.”

Kudron, whose mother was twice diagnosed with breast cancer, is active in cancer awareness efforts and patient support beyond the GI department. A tie blanket she and her daughter made for Kudron’s mother to wear on her way out of surgery received rave reviews from hospital staff and inspired the two to create and donate a supply for other patients. For years, their blankets were distributed to some of the patients involved in Gundersen’s Steppin’ Out in Pink breast cancer research walks.

Supporting her mother through the physical, emotional and mental trials of cancer has honed Kudron’s caregiving intuition in regards to her own patients.

“All those experiences in life make you a better person, because you know the bigs things but also the little things that people do for you that make a difference — the warm blankets, the fresh water,” Kudron said. “Sometimes it’s just taking time to talk.”

Kudron, who calls Gundersen “An amazing place to work,” encourages others to consider a job in nursing, a profession with flexibility, variety and endless reward.

“Nursing is so important,” said Kudron. “We are needed.”