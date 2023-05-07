As a young certified nursing assistant, Renee Herbst found herself emotionally overwhelmed in the nursing home setting, where the reality was “end of life is the destination.”

Now many years into her career as a critical care registered nurse, the loss of a patient still brings a wave of emotion, but Herbst is also witness to miraculous turnarounds, people young and old brought back from the brink and going on to thrive.

By her teen years, Herbst knew health care was her destiny, with her high school nursing course instructor imparting a sense of caring and positivity that inspired her. Herbst took her first job in a nursing home before deciding to further her education at the University of Iowa and explore other avenues in the field.

While working at the Winneshiek Medical Center in Iowa, Herbst worked in occupational therapy before transferring to the emergency department, where the paramedics “took me under their wing,” Herbst said. Working with higher acuity patients was rewarding, and Herbst accepted a critical care nursing position at Gundersen in 2013.

“You interact with so many providers, and there were so many great mentors that shared their passion of taking care of patients,” said Herbst.

While working with a teen who had suffered a traumatic accident, Herbst grew to know the family closely and became deeply invested in the patient’s journey and outcome. When it came time for the patient to begin the process to receive a donor organ, her care was transferred to a specialized team.

“That emotional connection after taking care of her — to be removed to take care of another patient left an emptiness, which really led me to become part of the donation resource team so I could become part of that process.”

In 2019, Herbst advanced to clinical manager of the critical care department, a role that also encompassed overseeing the organ and tissue donation program. With her uncle having received a kidney from his wife, the role is near to Herbst’s heart.

“I take a lot of pride and ownership in that program,” said Herbst. “I personally know the impact that can have on families and their futures. They are going through a very difficult and often tragic situation, and that there are those outlets to change someone’s life through the gift of donation really gives me purpose.”

As clinical manager of critical care, Herbst is also faced with tragic outcomes. The leadership position requires maintaining strength for the patient, herself and her staff in grievous situations.

“One of the ways we do try to cope is by looking at that situation and asking, ‘Did we support that patient? Were we able to meet their needs and wishes? And were we able to support the family during that difficult time?’” said Herbst. “My role is to support the people underneath me who were directly impacted by (that situation). Every single person who reports to me gives every bit of themselves to caring for their patients.”

To ensure the wellbeing of her staff, Herbst makes a point to listen and ask questions, seeing if they need a break or to voice their feelings. Just as they advocate for their patients, Herbst advocates for them.

“Renee is an outstanding nurse leader who consistently puts people first,” said colleague Baylee Buros, who nominated Herbst for a Heart of Health Care Award. “Her tireless work and advocacy is evident in her everyday life. She is willing to help patients and staff across the entire institution, and will drop her tasks to help in anyway possible.”

Herbst, who calls the nomination an honor, said her co-workers are the most rewarding aspect of her job.

“They care very deeply about the work that they do and want to ultimately have the best outcome for the patients and their families,” said Herbst. “This job is difficult with a lot of high emotion situations, and the fact that they keep getting up and coming in to provide that care when it is stressful, with brave faces and able to control their emotions even when they are struggling or hurting — that’s what gets me up and coming to work.”

Buros sees the same commitment in Herbst, an acknowledgement that touches her deeply.

“One of the difficulties of being a clinical manager is you do carry a lot of weight and sometimes burden and I’m very appreciative someone sees the hard work and effort and sacrifice that we put into making things run smoothly,” said Herbst. “I’m very thankful.”