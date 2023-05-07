In a single day, Opal Hostert might see one couple at their most joyous, holding their newborn close, and another deep in grief, their baby lost in a matter of seconds, minutes or hours.

“The highs are definitely when you see someone have a baby, and I think it’s one of the most special things in the world to help welcome that baby and see the parents so happy,” said Hostert. “And the lows, whenever someone has a loss that is super hard.”

Hostert, a registered nurse in the Family Birth Center at Mayo Clinic Health System, has seen thousands of babies born over her 18 years at the hospital, assisting mothers from pregnancy through delivery. But perhaps her most profound role is coordinating the pregnancy loss share program, guiding families through their emotional pain when an infant is stillborn or dies shortly after birth.

“It is Opal’s ongoing commitment to these families, a desire to do everything possible to meet the unique needs of these families and a willingness to go above and beyond that sets her apart,” said nurse midwife Sarah Monson, who nominated Hostert for a Heart of Health Care Award. “Her skills, compassion and care are second to none. Her empathy and service to our patients is notable.”

For her exceptional efforts, the La Crosse Tribune has named Hostert Nurse of the Year.

“I’m very surprised and very pleased that Sarah recognized that I have gone above and beyond for patients,” Hostert said of her nomination. “I was very excited.”

Hostert has a special understanding of the emotional pain that accompanies the death of a baby, having in her early 20s given birth to a premature infant who didn’t survive. It was her own loss that led her to a career guiding others through the experience.

“I saw all the compassion and the care that I received in labor and delivery, from the NICU staff and after she passed away,” said Hostert. “So that was what started me on the nursing path and drew me to that area as well.”

Following her loss, Hostert studied nursing at Western Technical College and then continued her education online through Western Governors University. Hostert doesn’t share about her own experience losing a baby so as not to detract from the patient’s ordeal, but has a keen knowledge of what responses are helpful and which are, though well intentioned, insensitive.

“It’s not that people are mean, they are trying to be helpful, but some things you say really aren’t helpful,” said Hostert. “I understand how that might feel, so I know what I shouldn’t say.”

Hostert does everything in her power to accommodate the wishes of grieving families, with some requesting autopsies or genetic testing. As these procedures are only authorized after a certain gestation period, Hostert may need to work with Mayo Rochester to obtain approval. Hostert also does her best to accommodate those who desire to have an outside burial or cremation for their infant, in some situations the baby not fully formed at the time of loss.

Working with a grieving family recently, Monson consulted with Hostert and witnessed her willingness and dedication to facilitating their requests “in a way that made a real difference for them.”

“Opal was willing to go above and beyond what is ‘usual’ in a situation like this one,” said Monson. “Opal’s quiet, behind-the scenes care and efforts helped support this family in its healing. Opal said, ‘Yes, I’ll do my best,’ even when the circumstances were suboptimal for what the family was asking. Opal is an outstanding nurse and leader (who) can always be counted on to do what is in the best interest of our patients and her team.”

Hostert’s supervisors, co-interim nurse managers Karissa Keenlance and Carrie Apuan, have observed her ability to adapt and balance the emotional load, her “passion for mother and baby care” evident.

“Not every nurse is capable of managing these situations with grace,” said Apuan. “She definitely comes with that innate gift of character that is loving and kind and supportive, with a very approachable, warm personality. She is very well regarded by her teammates and a resource to others. People look to her for advice in challenging situations and feel like they can trust her when she is in charge.”

Hostert, said Apuan, takes new nursing graduates “under her wing,” offering continued mentorship as they build their skills in the specialty area.

“She is very present and available in that leadership role,” said Apuan. “She is highly respected for the work that she does with the new staff.”

While the nursing profession can be physically and emotionally draining, Hostert is unflappable, with a “contagious positivity,” said Keenlance.

“I recently said to her, ‘It’s so awesome because everytime I see you you’re always smiling,’” recalled Apuan. “I can tell even when she has a mask on.”

Whether she is offering comfort to a pregnant patient frightened and on their own, celebrating a birth with new parents or collaborating on bereavement events such as the Walk to Remember and candlelight services, Hostert takes deep pride in her work, fulfilled by the impact she makes on the lives of those in her care.

“I love what I do,” said Hostert. “I don’t consider going to work a chore. I love to be present and support the patients. That keeps me going.”