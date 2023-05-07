Christine Bisek always had a deep compassion and understanding of the elderly, a special skill that has earned her the trust of patients and their families.

Bisek provided care for senior family members before deciding to pursue a career in the field. A graduate of Winona Technical College and Minnesota State College in Red Wing, in 1995 she accepted a position in geriatrics at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, doing work in the organization’s nursing home in addition to home care before taking a role in the clinic.

A licensed practical nurse for senior services and the dementia care program, Bisek works with a team that includes a social worker and geriatrician, performing cognitive testing, assisting with nursing home partnerships and following patients long term to stabilize their disease. Bisek also works closely with the families of her patients, providing a “listening ear” during a stressful time.

Bisek is an “exceptional dementia nurse” Mayo geriatrics and senior services nurse practitioner Roxanne Grosskopf wrote in her Heart of Health Care nomination letter. “She is compassionate, empathetic and knowledgeable (about) issues unique to dementia care and focuses wholistically on her patients.”

Caring for those with dementia requires patience and the ability to soothe, as those with loss of cognition often exhibit behaviors abnormal to them such as anger, lack of impulse, poor judgement, confusion, trouble reading or writing and apathy.

Bisek, said Grosskopf, has a “special greatness with difficult patients.”

“I think I am a calm, comforting person for them,” Bisek said. “I’m a familiar face to them, and familiarity in dementia is always important… My patients tell me they’re happy to see me.”

Dementia, Grosskopf noted, is a “progressive, sad disease,” but “Chris makes this journey as loving, gentle and enjoyable as possible for patients and families.”

“We get really involved with the family,” Bisek said. “We become very close to them and they become very close to us. I help them feel comfortable knowing they can call us about anything they need. I’m always available by phone for them. Watching someone fade away is difficult for families, so we try to make things as comfortable as possible when they come in.”

Bisek stays abreast of new discoveries and developments in the realm of dementia, attending annual conferences and reviewing studies so she can best help her patients and answer questions. Over the years, Bisek said, she has received letters from families commending her skills and thanking her for the high level of care she provided their loved ones.

Now 28 years into her career at Mayo, Bisek considers her colleagues a “second family” and though she has previously received an internal award, the nomination from Grosskopf came as a surprise.

“It’s exciting to after that many years have someone nominate me now,” said Bisek. “I appreciate the gesture and I’ll just keep on doing what I’m doing.”