Nursing comes naturally to Jesse Stecker, a profession he considers his calling.

Growing up, Stecker was a source of emotional support for friends and family, and for those who want to help people, Stecker believes, nursing is the perfect avenue.

“You have to truly care,” Stecker said. “You need a big heart and a good attitude.”

Stecker, a graduate of Western Technical College, has worked in the health care field for 16 years, many of them as a certified nursing assistant. Fifteen months ago he joined the nurse team in Mayo Clinic Health System’s medical surgical unit, where tasks include keeping patients mobile post operation, dispensing medication, relaying care instructions and, in the case of unplanned emergency surgeries, providing emotional support.

“It’s very traumatic when people, say, fall and break their hip. You definitely want to keep people comfortable mentally and physically,” said Stecker. “Sometimes having a kind heart and an ear for them to explain their situation is medicine in itself.”

Dr. Kendall Snyder, who nominated him for a Heart of Health Care Award, said Stecker has a deep level of compassion for patients, “An outstanding, thorough and committed” nurse who tailors care to fit the unique needs of each person.

Said Snyder, “He is the kind of provider I would want caring for my family member in the hospital.”

Stecker is exceptionally skilled in communication, Snyder said, and “sets the bar” for others. The compliment is dear to Stecker, who believes there is “an art to communication.”

“Having a patient anywhere from 18 years old to a 100 years old, you are trying to figure out how to communicate based on their needs, because we’re all just a little different,” Stecker said. “Every patient room is like its own world, and I alternate how I react and act to (accommodate) them.”

Nursing is a high stress, high pressure profession, and patients, overwhelmed or in pain, aren’t always kind or appreciative in the moment. Stecker is able to give grace, and often sees a different side to patients when they are ready to be released.

“Some patients are really frustrated through their care, and the day they leave they’re thanking you and they are emotional about leaving the facility,” said Stecker. “That hits home because it’s a response to how well you’ve done. And that makes me happy. It makes me happy about where I work, too, because it takes a whole team to make someone feel (that way).”

Stecker, like many in the health care field, can become a bit overwhelmed on days the hospital is short staffed, but his concern is less about his work load than the well being of the patients.

“You can’t spend the quality time with people. It’s kind of in and out of the room and it’s tough to hold back that you’re very busy,” Stecker said. “A lot of patients start to feel bad for calling about something small, and that should never be the thing that people worry about. Patients have enough to worry about.”

When it comes to nursing, Stecker believes “the mindset of wanting to be there is everything.” The profession is far more than a paycheck to him, and having his dedication recognized has been “an honor.”

“The nomination — I just feel very happy,” Stecker said. “And it makes me feel like I’m doing the right thing. Because sometimes I think we all ask that question, ‘Am I doing enough?’ And this kind of (affirms) me.”