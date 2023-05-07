A few years ago when Michael Keichinger made a career switch to nursing, he did not expect to be recognized for his dedication to caring for the elderly.

Keichinger was nominated for 2023 Nurse of the Year by the daughter of a former patient at Riverside Transitional Care in La Crosse, where Keichinger has worked for two years.

He was described as professional, kind, loving and compassionate to all his patients by nominator Kate Proctor. Proctor also said empathy and humor were “critical aspects” of his caregiving.

When Keichinger learned he was nominated he was in disbelief but honored, especially for the recognition this nomination shows for all long-term care nurses.

“There are so many other nurses and so many people that have given up so much of their lives to be a nurse,” Keichinger said. “I’m honored that someone has seen the role of long-term care nurses and just showing us that appreciation.”

After 18 years as a hairdresser, Keichinger felt as though there was more he could do in life. Knowing he enjoyed school and science, he found nursing. Many of his clients were also nurses and served as mentors and inspiration.

Keichinger graduated from the registered nursing program at Western Technical College during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

While in school, Keichinger fell in love with caring for the elderly while working as a certified nursing assistant at a nursing home in Mauston.

“What motivates me to work with the elderly and work in geriatrics is just all the love that you get from them,” Keichinger said. “These are members of our community, they raise children, grandchildren, they worked in all of our businesses and it’s really just an honor to go there every day and be able to spend that last chapter in life, making their lives better and making them more comfortable.”

Day to day work for Keichinger includes acute medical work such as assessing symptoms or medication distribution, but it also includes remembering a patient’s favorite blanket or sitting with a patient to keep them company.

“We are jack of all trades at the nursing home,” Keichinger said with a laugh. “I learned that nursing doesn’t have to be the ER or the ICU, nursing can just be spending time with the elderly and making them feel better and giving them a better experience.”

Keichinger’s love for his patients is visible to many around him. Proctor noted the love for both patients and their family in her nomination.

“Michael not only brought comfort and happiness to his patients, but he also gave peace of mind to family members for his dedication to the care and well-being of their loved ones,” Proctor wrote.

She also said Keichinger always answered her questions or concerns in a straightforward and informative manner.

“It takes a very special kind of person to deal with the elderly and end-of-life care. Michael is that person and is a blessing to all of his patients,” Proctor wrote.

Since meeting, Keichinger said he and Proctor are as close as family now.

Outside of work, Keichinger keeps up with a myriad of hobbies to find respite from his busy job. Keichinger is an abstract acrylic paint artist and loves to play board games and frisbee golf with his husband.

Keichinger said he loves learning more about his patients’ generation, seeing their old wedding or military photos and hearing about their way of life in the mid-1900s.

“(My patients) are really some of my best friends, I cherish the time that I get with them,” Keichinger said.