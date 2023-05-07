As a child, Jennifer Warner spent her time taking care of animals on her family’s farm, playing nurse with her dolls and watching her mother who was a nurse.

Warner, a registered nurse, will celebrate six years with Winona Health in June, bringing over 35 years of experience in the medical profession.

“It was just a part of me. I think if I didn’t become a nurse I would have become a vet, but caring for people, it was a calling to be honest. It’s really been my life’s work,” Warner said. “I can’t imagine doing anything different.”

As a registered nurse with Winona Health, Warner focuses on occupational health and serves as a school nurse, providing workers and elementary school students with appropriate exams and care.

“The needs are just endless, and I am just so grateful to be a nurse and be able to meet many of those needs for all sorts of age groups and population,” said Warner.

Warner attended Rochester Technical College, where her mother was one of her nursing instructors, to obtain her licensed practical nurse certification. Warner went on to achieve her nursing degree in 1992 online.

“(I’m) very just so grateful for the nurses that went before me. I really do feel like I learned from the best,” said Warner.

Throughout her 35 year-long career, Warner served as a nurse in the geriatric, obstetric and pediatric areas and as an emergency room and medical surgery nurse. Warner also worked as nursing consultant and educator, helping clients understand complex healthcare policy.

“Jen sincerely cares about the health of the community and her team, and brings her fun personality to whatever she does!” wrote Jessica Remington, Warner’s coworker at Winona Health who nominated Warner for the award. “She has worked in a variety of clinical areas, and we are lucky to have her expansive knowledge and expertise serving our region!”

In occupational health, Warner assists companies across several industries to ensure employees receive the care required by employers and government regulations, including screening employees for silica, fitting respirators, conducting hearing exams, and testing for hazardous drugs and chemicals.

Warner often works early mornings and late nights to provide on-site care for employees who don’t work 9-5 shifts, exacerbated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic while she served as an infection control consultant.

“Can you imagine all the phone calls I would have early morning or late nights, because companies run 24/7, so they may have had a sick employee and what do we do when they come in at 2 o’clock in the morning? It was important for me to be available to them to be able to meet those needs when they arose,” said Warner.

Outside of providing direct care to employees, Warner advises companies when updating health and safety policies, and hosts educational presentations relevant to different workplaces on topics including cancer, pathogen exposure, drug testing, mental health and first aid.

Through Winona Health, Warner works as a school nurse at Rollingstone Community School and Bluffview Montessori. Warner partners with nursing students, providing exposure to working with children and pediatric health screenings.

“The joy then too I get to do when I get to go on-site to a school and be able to see the learning and the excitement of these little patients I have,” said Warner.

Warner said she was “shocked” to receive the nomination, thanking Remington for the attention and highlighting the work and support of workers in all healthcare occupations.

“My favorite is just being available to whoever it is that needs me the most. I take great pride in taking care of my patients, patients’ families, each other,” said Warner. “That’s whats important to me. I want to bring that golden standard every single day to every patient.”