Heart of Healthcare: Gundersen's Dana Check a strong leader and team player

When Dana Check entered nursing school, she already had one important piece of equipment in her arsenal, a gift from a loved one gone too soon.

As a teenager, Check often accompanied her mother to visit a beloved relative who, after developing complications from a genetic condition, became terminally ill. As she observed the nursing staff caring for him, Check turned to her mother and expressed her desire to pursue the profession herself. Just before high school graduation, the relative passed, leaving Check a stethoscope "to help me start my nursing journey."

Some two decades later, Check's passion for her career has only grown. Starting at Gundersen Health System in 2004, she later earned her master's to become a clinical nurse leader. On any given day, Check may find herself coordinating patient care, working in the critical care or medical surgical units or, during the pandemic, assisting in the COVID units. While in a leadership position, Check enjoys being hands on.

"The best part is being able to work side by side with both nurses and the patients," Check says. "My favorite thing is when I really get to just roll up my sleeves and be with them in challenging situations."

Check is not one to step down in the face of obstacles and difficulties. As COVID led to packed hospitals and higher staff absences due to the illness, Check, a mom of four and a sports coach, somehow found time to pick up shifts at work, including on weekends, committed to being part of the team.

"It's challenging for nurses to shoulder everything," Check says, drawing comparisons between healthcare work and sports. "Teamwork is truly what has gotten us through everything. As a leader it is important for us all to pick up the extra. I think we survived it all because we were all striving to be a stronger team."

Check's nominator for a Heart of Healthcare award, relative Phyllis, says Check is "always willing to help others," describing her as "kind, giving, understanding and compassionate." Despite a hectic schedule, Phyllis notes, Dana "loves it -- (she's) thankful for her job."

Check doesn't mind juggling a multitude of responsibilities, saying, "I feel like it's just kind of who I am -- I like to serve. I think it's just the right thing to do. The balance thing is tough in any line of work. (It is) important for my kids and my family to notice that you have to work hard at what you do. Not only do I need to lead here at the hospital, but also to lead and show my kids how to serve for the greater good."

Whether it is mentoring new nurses, ready to answer any questions or offer guidance, or collaborating with long time staff to help bring their ideas and voices to the table, Check finds motivation in her colleagues.

"I really cherish all these relationships over the 18 years I've been working," Check says.

Check says her Heart of Healthcare nomination is a "good reminder of my purpose and personal commitment -- it really fills my bucket to see (I'm making an) impact." She is quick to acknowledge her fellow clinical nurse leaders, who all "went above and beyond" during the pandemic, working different shifts and extra hours.

"I'm really lucky to work with a solid team that really stepped up for these challenges," Check says.

A lifelong member of the Coulee Region, Check takes pride in working and raising her family here.

Says Check, "I really want what is best for people, and for our community to thrive."

