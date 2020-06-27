Heart of Healthcare: Kayla Holtan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kayla Holtan’s career path started at age 8, when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She was fascinated watching the testing and treatment her mother received, “and I’ve never really changed my mind since. I’ve always been intrigued by the human body,” she says.

She says being part of the Family Birthplace at Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse, is amazing.

“I get to be part of the delivery,” she says. “I’m there on the birth day.”

But her job is more than cuddling babies.

There are frightened mothers and anxious fathers.

She says she has the privilege of “being with patients at the most vulnerable times.”

What keeps her so calm during a chaotic, emotional time for the mother?

“I’ve never had a baby, so I have no expectations,” she says. “I follow the command of what they need. I take their guidance.”

Brooke Pehler, who nominated Holtan, says “Kayla was calm and collected through the duration of my entire labor -- nearly eight hours. She maintained her steadiness and composure as I delivered our first baby.