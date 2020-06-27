Heart of Healthcare: Lydia Paulson

With a passion for caring for people, Lydia Paulson, registered nurse manager at Sauer Health Care, fell in love with the nursing career.
She began on the path to her dream career as a nursing assistant at 16 years old.
After that, the resident of Whitehall, Wis., attended Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona and then completed her Bachelor’s degree online with Chamberlain University.
Paulson is working on her master’s degree and studying to become a family nurse practitioner.
Paulson is 10 years into her career, with her favorite aspects include working closely with patients at their bedsides.
Paulson said her favorite part of the career is “my coworkers and just being able to coordinate care. You meet these wonderful people and everyone brings something different to the bedside, to the patient care that we give.”
“The biggest thing is that these people come to you during their most vulnerable times and it's very rewarding to be able to identify something that is personal for them, if you can bring them their favorite meal or do something to make them more comfortable and to watch the positive impact that has on them in their recovery or their quality of life, that's really my favorite part of doing what I do,” Paulson said.
During her first decade as a nurse, she’s used her passion and education to make an impact both on the people around her.
Paulson’s friend, coworker and nominator for the Heart of Healthcare program Ashley Thompson said, “As the RN Manager she has exceptional skills in professionalism, delegation, communication, prioritization, compassion and of course hands on nursing skills. She does it all. She is seen as a leader and has been complimented countless times on her ability to supervise and on her incredible teaching styles. Providers have complimented on her knowledge, organization and preparedness when they come to the facility to visit their patients.
“She is not just a nurse, sometimes it seems as though she is a social worker, receptionist and financial coordinator. She provides endless emotional support to the residents and families she cares for, putting them before herself. Working in a skilled nursing facility we have residents who come in for short term rehabilitation, long term stays and end of life care. No matter what the resident is at the facility for she dedicates her time to make them all feel welcome, emotionally supported, and well cared for. She is a great role model and leader to her unit. I have had the pleasure of working with her for several years,” she said.
Thompson said she decided to nominate Paulson because she believes Paulson deserves “recognition for the incredible work that she does.”
Paulson is able to make an impact on her patients even in the most difficult and uncomfortable moments, like end-of-life care where she finds herself holding the hands of family members and giving support to them.
Paulson’s connections with her coworkers and patients help push her through the hard times of her job.
“We have these moments with our patients or our families and the days get long and hours can be long and the situations can be stressful. And then there are these moments that you have this aha moment is, this is why I do this, something really rewarding whether it's a ‘thank you’ or just a moment that you get to share with somebody and kind of rekindle the fire to take care of people,” Paulson said.
Paulson’s family is one of the few parts of her life that come above her career, she said.
Each evening after every long shift, she is able to return home to her six-year-old daughter and their dog and cat.
The community steps in to help Paulson balance her work and family life, such as people offering to babysit.
Paulson said it can be a challenge to remove her work from her mind as she leaves the facility for the day, so that she can focus on her personal life instead.
When Paulson learned she was nominated for the Heart of Healthcare program, she was flattered.
She said that she finds it great that she comes from a small, standalone facility, but is being recognized and honored for her work.
