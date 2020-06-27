Heart of Healthcare: Lydia Paulson

Paulson is able to make an impact on her patients even in the most difficult and uncomfortable moments, like end-of-life care where she finds herself holding the hands of family members and giving support to them.

Paulson’s connections with her coworkers and patients help push her through the hard times of her job.

“We have these moments with our patients or our families and the days get long and hours can be long and the situations can be stressful. And then there are these moments that you have this aha moment is, this is why I do this, something really rewarding whether it's a ‘thank you’ or just a moment that you get to share with somebody and kind of rekindle the fire to take care of people,” Paulson said.

Paulson’s family is one of the few parts of her life that come above her career, she said.

Each evening after every long shift, she is able to return home to her six-year-old daughter and their dog and cat.

The community steps in to help Paulson balance her work and family life, such as people offering to babysit.

Paulson said it can be a challenge to remove her work from her mind as she leaves the facility for the day, so that she can focus on her personal life instead.