Heart of Healthcare: Robin Hoeg

Winona native Robin Hoeg, who has stayed in her hometown and become the chief operating officer for Winona Health’s hospital and primary care services, began to dream of becoming a nurse because of stories from her neighbor.
The neighbor – a nurse and Winona State University professor – shared stories with Hoeg about the impact she’s been able to make on people during her career.
Hoeg knew that she wanted to do the same for people.
Thirty-two years ago, Hoeg entered the field after completing her degree at WSU.
She’s worked at Winona Health her entire career, since 1988.
She began by taking care of patients after acute surgeries.
After gaining that experience, Hoeg moved onto home care, where she did the majority of her bedside treatment.
“It was the highlight of my career being in home care,” Hoeg said. “It was a true privilege to be in people's homes.”
She knew that most of her patients enjoyed being treated in their homes, because they were familiar with the space and didn’t have to feel captive in a hospital.
Many of her home-care patients made an impact on her, including one who she followed for more than a decade. The patient was even able to connect with Hoeg’s twin daughters.
During her time in home care, Winona Health began to offer hospice care.
“Providing hospice care too is a true learning, deep experience with people. I thought it would be a job that I would hate, and not enjoy, and it was eye opening, and probably some of the best work that I've ever done.”
She moved into administrative work for Winona Health in 2003.
“To me it's an absolute privilege to be able to support the other nurses who are doing the direct patient care. Having done a large chunk of my career in bedside nursing, whether that be bedside in a hospital or in the community, I rely on those experiences a lot,” she said.
She enjoys being able to help nurses improve and have positive experiences at work when possible.
It is challenging for her to go both through transitions throughout her career and to have to witness fellow nurses face heartbreaking situations when patients aren’t doing well.
Hoeg has learned if she keeps patients in mind when making decisions, then “most of the time those are the right decisions to make,” she said.
Because she’s a Winona native, she enjoys seeing patients that she knows and seeing their excitement when they get treated by people they are familiar and comfortable with.
She enjoys the team at Winona Health, because many stay for long periods of time. Some of her coworkers are the people who trained her when she started.
One of her daughters is a nurse at Winona Health, too.
“Having my daughter choose the profession of nursing is more than heart-warming for me. To have your child follow in your footsteps reaffirms the goodness in this wonderful profession. Over the years I have always talked about my work, the impact we make as nurses and how rewarding it can be. She must have been listening!” Hoeg said.
While raising her two daughters with her husband, she’s worked hard to keep a balance between her work and her home life.
Each day, she faces the challenge of shutting off work from her mind when she leaves her office, but it can be challenging especially in an administrative role that is not shift defined.
Hoeg is the grandmother of two, with a third on the way.
Throughout her time with the Winona Health organization, Hoeg has learned about compassion, good listening, setting limits and how important the business of nursing is.
She plans to continue learning and growing as a nurse.
She is honored to have been nominated for the Heart of Healthcare program.
“I was overwhelmed. I was shocked. It was quite humbling to be nominated, especially in an administrative role. It was wonderful to realize that people still remember that I'm a nurse, because that is the passion for what I do,” Hoeg said.
Hoeg’s nominator and coworker, Emma Adank, said that she’s learned from Hoeg how to be approachable and skilled in communication.
Adank nominated Hoeg, because “I thought she should be a really good fit. Robbie's nursing skills aren't always shown on the floor, but she's worked her way to an administration level and she's an awesome administrator. She's very involved with her employees and she's a great overseer, and she does use her nursing skills if she sees a patient who needs something. She would never hesitate to step in and help out.”
Rachelle Schultz, president/CEO of Winona Health, said Hoeg is “an excellent choice” for the nomination.
“Robin has worked across the continuum in a variety of different capacities and I think has demonstrated throughout her career her commitment to nursing, advancing nursing, but always really patient centered,” Schultz said.
She said Hoeg is relationship-driven, compassionate and focused on making sure everyone is on the same page and that patients have the best experience possible.
