Heart of Healthcare: Tony Rocksvold

If you want to understand what it means to be a role model for your kids, meet nurse Tony Rocksvold.

Rocksvold was working as a laborer, making good money. He enjoyed working at a creamery, but he could tell business was slowing down.

So at 42, he went back to school.

“It took me three and a half years of community college,” Rocksvold said. “I had to take all my prerequisites again because it had been 30 years since I took them the last time.”

But he had good reasons to be a devoted student.

First, his parents were dedicated to serving others. His father was a state trooper and his mother was a nurse.

Rocksvold wanted to follow the path of service.

Then, there were his two kids – both entering their teen years.

He was always telling them to follow their dreams

“I would always tell them you can do anything,” he says.

With help from family and friends, he decided it was more important to show his kids, not just tell them.

“I was devoted to not failing,” he says.