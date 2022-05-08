Heart of Healthcare: Vernon Memorial Healthcare's Cindy Vogel chooses nursing to help people

Cindy Vogel began her nursing career later in life. She was working at Vernon Memorial Healthcare as a health coordinator, and at the age of 35 she decided to attend Western Technical College for nursing.

“I admired what they did and wanted to go back to school to be a nurse,” said Vogel, who has been a nurse for 21 years and has been at VMH for 25.

Vogel chose nursing as a career because she likes to help people.

“I enjoy getting to know people and helping them,” she said. “It fills my heart when a patient gets better and they are happy to see you and have confidence in you.”

Vogel is a medical/surgery nurse at the hospital. She said she cares for a wide variety of patients – from cardiac patients to pneumonia patients, from COVID patients to pre- and post-operative patients to pediatric patients. “We do it all there.”

She said the most rewarding part about being a nurse is being able to spend time with all age groups.

“They become familiar to you in the community,” Vogel said. “You help them get better and if they have to come back for something else they look forward to seeing you.”

Vogel was on vacation in Florida when her boss informed her she was nominated for “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” program.

“It makes me proud to be one of the ones nominated,” Vogel said. “It shows you have meaning in other people’s lives.”

She said her coworkers are like family. “For Easter we had a potluck. It is my family here. A lot of the people here I’ve worked with for 25 years. There are quite a few nurses and staff still here from when I started.”

Amanda White, one of Vogel’s former co-workers, nominated her.

“She’s willing to do more and she supports her colleagues,” White said. “She looks at the whole picture... When she has a patient she cares about the whole family. She helps build a safe plan for returning home. If there’s a situation, she is one to go above and beyond. She steps up and puts herself before others. Cindy is a great nurse and a great person.”

In her nomination letter, White wrote: “Cindy has always worked hard to insure that her patients are taken care of, the families of her patients are informed and that her co-workers have a good time. Working in a hospital you learn quickly that your co-workers are like family, so treating them with respect is just as important as taking care of your patients.

"She is caring, honest and above all, she is fun! She brings a smile to anyone and brightens the day of people that are in there darkest times. She lends a hand to those in need, will hold your hand when you need support and will give a round of applause for those that deserve it.”

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

