Heart2Heart Pet Lifeline expanding grant services, offering pet portraits for donations

Among those helped by the organization are Frito the chihuahua, who had an anal gland abscess, dog Rose, who needed an amputation after being hit by a car, and cat Bella, who required the extraction of 16 teeth.

Sadly, not every animal can be fully healed though veterinary care, as was the case with a 12-year-old beagle. Diagnosed with Cushing's disease, a gland condition, the most that could be done for the dog was to give him pain relievers to make his last days more comfortable.

"We can't save everyone, but we make every effort to do what we can," Kalloway says. "We were able to lessen his pain and the owner knows everyone did what they could to save his life."

The efforts do not go unappreciated, with grateful owners sending cards and even those with little to spare lending their support. Kalloway recalls an elderly woman in low-income housing who inquired about Heart2Heart's grants. Kalloway provided her with all the information, but rather than filling out an application the woman sent in a small donation.

"That says it all, I think," Kalloway says of the selfless gesture. "Here is this woman who at one time might have needed our help, someone who doesn't have a lot of money, and appreciated what we're doing and donated to us. Maybe she might need our service in the future, and we will be there."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

