Heart2Heart Pet Lifeline expanding grant services, offering pet portraits for donations

In just over two and a half years, a small La Crosse nonprofit has made great strides in saving the lives of beloved pets. And with COVID-19 leaving many struggling financially, the organization is expanding its support to even more animal owners in need.
Heart2Heart Pet Lifeline, founded in August 2017 by Kalla Kalloway and a team of cat and dog lovers, has since inception provided $23,160 in urgent veterinary care grants to treat 90 La Crosse area pets.
This year, the organization has already funded treatments for 21 pets, and is expanding its assistance to cover boarding fees for low-income pet owners being hospitalized or without steady housing, as well as offering grants for feline and canine spay and neuter services.
The goal of Heart2Heart Pet Lifeline, the board members say, is to keep animals out of crowded shelters and in the arms of loving families, noting, "When people must forego care because of cost but choose to keep their beloved animal at home, it is the animal who suffers and pays the cost with poor health."
During the coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit has proven especially poignant, with many people spending more time than ever with their furry friends.
In this period of quarantine, emotional distress and uncertainty, the unconditional love and companionship of a pet has a soothing effect.
However, for those furloughed, laid off or taking leave to watch their kids as businesses and day cares are in limbo, the monetary impact of COVID-19 has been rough.
"Do you pay your bills or take your dog to the vet?" Kalloway says. "A lot of us would take our dogs to the vet."
Heart2Heart has for nearly three years provided grants for myriad pet ailments, from broken limbs to tumors to severe dental damage, but the board members were looking to broaden their help.
COVID-19 was the catalyst behind the boarding fee initiative, says Kalloway, who notes hospitalizations "come up all the time," leaving those without family or roommates panicking about the welfare of their pet during their medical stay. The organization has already provided one boarding grant.
Recently, Heart2Heart also began supporting those living in transitional housing by covering the cost of the pet licensing and vaccinations required by all tenants and homeowners in the city of La Crosse.
"We want to be able to keep them and their pet together even though they may be homeless or coming out of a shelter," Kalloway says.
Heart2Heart partners with the Coulee Region Humane Society, which reviews the applications and disperses the individual grants using the nonprofit's funding. To be eligible for a grant of up to $400, applicants must meet eligibility criteria including income level, veterinary confirmation of the necessary procedure or treatment and responsibility as a pet owner, and, if necessary, proof of need for boarding services to prevent surrender of a pet.
Those who qualify may also seek financial assistance in the amount of $80 for the spaying or neutering of their cats or dogs through any local vet clinic.
Last year, 60% of the organization's funding came through donations; 22% via a $350 Walmart Community Grant and $5,000 Banfield Foundation Grant; 13% from RootinCrown resale store designated purchases; 4% through craft sales and the last 1% from AmazonSmile. Only 3% of total funding went toward administrative costs.
As a fundraising endeavor, Heart2Heart is currently offering personalized pet portraits, created by 18 local artists including Lynne Valiquette, Colleen Shore, and Kalloway herself, in exchange for a $20 donation.
The renditions will be capped at 36, with each artist contributing two, donating their time, talent and materials for the cause. The artists have already done lively paintings of a stately Shih-tzu, a bright eyed spaniel puppy and a pair of inquisitive felines.
"It's nice to give something back in return rather than just asking for money," Kalloway says, expressing her thanks that many have given beyond the requested donation amount.
Running the organization is time consuming for its board members, who work year round on fundraising, spreading the word about their services and posting "Happy Hearts" success stories on their website.
Among those helped by the organization are Frito the chihuahua, who had an anal gland abscess, dog Rose, who needed an amputation after being hit by a car, and cat Bella, who required the extraction of 16 teeth.
Sadly, not every animal can be fully healed though veterinary care, as was the case with a 12-year-old beagle. Diagnosed with Cushing's disease, a gland condition, the most that could be done for the dog was to give him pain relievers to make his last days more comfortable.
"We can't save everyone, but we make every effort to do what we can," Kalloway says. "We were able to lessen his pain and the owner knows everyone did what they could to save his life."
The efforts do not go unappreciated, with grateful owners sending cards and even those with little to spare lending their support. Kalloway recalls an elderly woman in low-income housing who inquired about Heart2Heart's grants. Kalloway provided her with all the information, but rather than filling out an application the woman sent in a small donation.
"That says it all, I think," Kalloway says of the selfless gesture. "Here is this woman who at one time might have needed our help, someone who doesn't have a lot of money, and appreciated what we're doing and donated to us. Maybe she might need our service in the future, and we will be there."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
