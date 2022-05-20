Heavy rains bring overnight street flooding, hail and damage to La Crosse area

A heavy rainstorm brought flooding and damage to the La Crosse area on Thursday night into Friday morning.

Rains moved across the area late Thursday afternoon, bringing with them heavy wind gusts, hail and more.

According to the U.S. National Weather Service of La Crosse, in La Crosse County rainfalls were reported as high as 3.77 inches. In Monroe County it was 3.10 inches, and 3.53 inches in Trempealeau County.

Reports stated flash flooding was occuring in both La Crosse and Winona on Thursday evening, which included street flooding, stranded vehicles and mudslides.

At about 9 p.m. the La Crosse Police Department posted a traffic alert on its Facebook page asking the public to avoid traveling if possible.

"Due to the heavy rain, many streets throughout the city of La Crosse are experiencing high amounts of water, creating hazardous road conditions. For your safety, we ask you to remain off the roads at this time," the post stated.

On the police department's Instagram page, a photo and video show vehicles and a city bus maneuver through flooded streets in downtown La Crosse. Another video shows officials wading through a flooded street wearing yellow hazard vests and jackets.

According to police spokesperson Captain Avrie Schott, the police department took 29 calls for hazard/motor assistance overnight.

The city's spokesperson, Kristen Lueth, told the Tribune in an email that staff was busy with clean-up on Friday and not available for comment.

As of Friday morning there were no "lingering flooded areas," according to a statement Lueth shared from the city's Utilities-Water-Sewer-Storm Department. There were only a few remaining manhole covers that need to be put back in place and debris removed from catch basins.

The statement said staff is typically aware of problem areas during heavy rains, such as Front Street and 20th and Farnam Streets.

"During these events we have staff that go through a predetermined route based on prior experience with heavy rain events, to check for manhole covers that need replaced or debris removal," the statement said.

As the storms moved through the area, residents shared photos online of ominous clouds. The NWS La Crosse published reports of fallen trees and other debris, and wind gusts up to 62 miles-per-hour across the region.

In Genoa, quarter-sized hail was reported, and reports from La Crosse and Houston Counties described hail up to 1.25 inches in size.

Additionally, there was a report of a funnel cloud in Elkton County, Minnesota, at about 7:20 p.m.

On Friday morning, the La Crosse Fire Department's Division of Community Risk Management posted on Facebook encouraging residents who reside outside of the city's flood hazard map to consider flood insurance.

"As the rains last night showed, if you are outside the mapped flood hazard area you may still be at risk for flooding," the post stated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.