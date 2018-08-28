Flashing flooding is sweeping through parts of the Coulee Region today after nearly a foot of rain hit some areas overnight, causing road closures, evacuations, rescues and mudslides.
Law-enforcement agencies throughout the three-state region are urging caution before traveling. In addition to high water, some roads have been blocked by debris, rocks and mudslides.
And forecasters say more rain is on the way.
There are no reports of casualties so far, although evacuations were reported at campgrounds from Goose Island to the Kickapoo River, and record flooding could hit the Kickapoo River in Ontario.
Coon Valley appears the hardest hit, and rescuers worked through the night and early morning to evacuate residents.
Because of the fast-moving floodwaters, rescuers were forced to use a county end loader to evacuate residents of the Nelson Addition behind the Coon Valley post office.
Elderly residents of the Bothne House retirement center in Coon Valley were evacuated twice.
First, they were moved to Village Hall during the crisis. And when Village Hall started taking on water, they were evacuated again — this time to Coon Valley elementary.
Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears said area fire departments have had to rescue people along County Highway P in the town of Christiana and Hwy. 56 in the town of Liberty, Timber-Coulee along County Road P and in Chaseburg, in addition to Coon Valley.
Rescuers weren’t immune from evacuations. The fire department had to move equipment from its station to the elementary school, too.
The Vernon County Dispatch Center received 911 calls nonstop once the rain started and the conditions in low-lying areas became increasingly worse. Emergency personnel have been out for hours monitoring the situation and trying to warn and reach as many people as possible in need of help.
Coon Valley Village Park was submerged by flash-flood waters before midnight. Shortly after the park was flooded, calls for assistance began coming in as families found themselves unable to escape the quickly rising and rushing floodwaters.
Authorities say it could be up to a week before floodwaters recede enough to inspect the safety of the bridge.
Coon Creek Fire and Rescue is stretched thin and in need of boats, ropes, water-rescue equipment and manpower to get into flooded areas of the community. Outside access to the community is limited though due to mudslides, washouts and closed roads in almost all directions surrounding the village creating a safety crisis.
One of the areas in La Crosse County still reeling this morning is Shelby, where extensive flooding caused some evacuations overnight, said Keith Butler, the county’s emergency management director.
“We don’t know whether any have been able to get back yet, because Hwy. 35 to get there is closed,” Butler said at 8:15 a.m.
Other problems include road closures, with water and mud across roads, as well as a washout of railroad tracks near Goose Island south of La Crosse. That washout halted Burlington Northern trains, he said.
The BNSF Railway tack in southern La Crosse County is closed and covered with water.
High winds also caused damage in Monroe County overnight.
In addition, authorities are reporting that rising floodwaters have closed Hwy. 131 between Ontario and Rockton.
In Vernon County, about 40 road closures were reported due to flooding. You'll find a list at the bottom of this story.
High water has caused some problems in southeast Minnesota, too.
At 3:30 a.m. today, the intersection of Hwys. 44 and 16 was closed in Hokah. But as water receded, the intersection was reopened, emergency services manager Olivia Niday said.
The overnight storms largely missed Madison, which is still recovering from last week's record storm and flooding.
In Minnesota, powerful winds flattened a hangar that was under construction at the Red Wing Airport, pulled the roofs off two other hangars and damaged two planes, according to The Associated Press.
In Goodhue County, sheriff's officials say a grain bin was blown across a highway, a shed destroyed and trees were damaged. Patrol Commander Paul Gielau also said there was damage in the city of Red Wing.
In the Twin Cities Monday night, rides and free stages at the Minnesota State Fair were evacuated as severe storms rolled through the metro. Fair spokeswoman Danielle Dullinger says people were told to seek safety at one of five severe weather shelters on the fairgrounds.
The National Weather Service at La Crosse reports more severe storms are possible late this afternoon. The weather service reported a severe storm was moving into northeast Iowa, warning that golf-ball-sized hail could be part of the storm when it hits about 8:45 a.m.
For information about Xcel Energy outages, click here.
Rainfall totals in the La Crosse area
|City
|Inches of rainfall
|East La Crosse
|5.8
|Southeast La Crosse
|5.5
|South La Crosse
|5.15
|Barre Mills
|5.88
|Bangor
|4
|West Salem
|3.64
|Onalaska
|3.2
|La Crosse Regional Airport
|3.13
|Holmen
|0.97
|Stoddard
|7.42
|St. Joseph
|5.84
|Cashton
|7.25
|Northeast Sparta
|2.24
|Westby
|9.98
|Viroqua
|4.5
|East Viroqua
|4.53
|Northwest Viroqua
|3.55
|Hillsboro
|7
|Genoa Dam
|4.53
|Readstown
|2.27
|Viola
|1.78
|Ontario
|1.22
|Spring Grove, Minn.
|6.5
|Caledonia, Minn.
|4.8
|Houston, Minn.
|3.89
|Mabel, Minn.
|5.53
|Lanesboro, Minn.
|4.72
Road closures in the La Crosse area
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|Road Name
|Town/City
|Problem
|Notes
|Date Last Checked
|CEDAR VALLEY RD
|BERGEN
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|HILLTOP RD
|BERGEN
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|KREIBICH LN
|BERGEN
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|STATE ROAD 162
|CHASEBURG
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER & MUD OVER ROAD
|08/27/18
|COUNTY ROAD P
|CHRISTIANA
|ROAD CLOSURE
|CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS FROM HIGHWAY 27
|08/27/18
|COUNTY ROAD P/SNOWFLAKE CURVE
|CHRISTIANA
|ROAD CLOSURE
|ROAD WASHED OUT
|08/27/18
|COUNTY ROAD PC
|CHRISTIANA
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|SMITH RD
|CHRISTIANA
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|TRI STATE RD
|CHRISTIANA
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|COUNTY ROAD P/PERKINS HILL
|CLINTON
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WASHED OUT
|08/27/18
|COUNTY ROAD B/SVEUM RIDGE RD
|COON
|ROAD CLOSURE
|SINK HOLE IN THE NORTHBOUND LANE
|08/27/18
|STATE HIGHWAY 162/NORTH OF COON VALLEY
|COON
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER ACROSS ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|US HIGHWAY 14/CORNELL LN
|COON
|ROAD CLOSURE
|TREE DOWN ACROSS ROADWAY/MUDSLIDE
|08/27/18
|US HIGHWAY 14/STATE HIGHWAY 162
|COON VALLEY
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER COON VALLEY BRIDGE
|08/27/18
|COUNTY ROAD Z/ZZ
|FOREST
|ROAD CLOSURE
|BRIDGE OUT
|08/27/18
|COUNTY ROAD JJ
|FRANKLIN
|ROAD CLOSURE
|BRIDGE COMPROMISED - CLOSED JUST OFF USH 14
|07/26/18
|TAINTER RD
|FRANKLIN
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WASHED OUT - CLOSED FOR AT LEAST 2 MONTHS
|07/26/18
|SOUTH CREEK RD
|GENOA
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER THE ROAD
|08/27/18
|WILLENBURG RD
|GENOA
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER THE ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|KUEHN RD
|GENOA
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER THE ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|HENRYS LN
|GENOA
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER THE ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|NEWTON RD
|GENOA
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER THE ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|KOLL RD
|HAMBURG
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER THE ROAD
|08/27/18
|COUNTY ROAD F- MT TABOR
|HILLSBORO
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WASHED OUT
|08/27/18
|COUNTY ROAD Y @ RUNGE HOLLOW
|JEFFERSON
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|STATE HIGHWAY 56 @ LIBERTY
|LIBERTY
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER THE ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|COUNTY ROAD X
|MONROE/VERNON LINE
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WASHED OUT
|08/27/18
|GARDEN/SOUTH (33/131)
|ONTARIO
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|TUNNELVILLE RD
|STARK
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|GILBERTSON/TRISTATE/NUSTAD
|VIROQUA
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|SEASBRANCH RD/PRAIRIE EDGE
|VIROQUA
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|SPRINGVILLE RD
|VIROQUA
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|COUNTY ROAD S & AMES HILL RD
|VIROQUA
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER THE ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|COUNTY ROAD S
|WEBSTER
|ROAD CLOSURE
|BETWEEN HWY 82 & DEAVER RD-BRIDGE REPLACMENT
|07/30/18
|SAUGSTAD/KOLBO
|WESTBY
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|COUNTY ROAD F/CASS VALLEY RD
|WHITESTOWN
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|STATE HIGHWAY 131/DOWNING RD
|WHITESTOWN
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER ROADWAY
|08/27/18
|STATE HIGHWAY 131 ROCKTON TO ONTARIO
|WHITESTOWN
|ROAD CLOSURE
|WATER OVER THE ROADWAY
|08/27/18
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Record wildfires. Record draughts. Record floods, including America's east coast and Madison, Wisconsin and our area right here just in the last couple weeks. Record numbers of high temperature records. Guess what, folks? There's something going on. It's called climate change. And people with non-absorbent concrete heads, starting with the president of the United States and going down from there, refuse to accept scientifically-proven world wide details and work to save the coal industry instead of trying to minimize the negative affects of harmful gases and other damaging factors for our entire planet. It has become disgusting. How long will these people hang on to their incorrect, ignorant and dangerous beliefs? We need to fix this, folks, not ignore it. You need to accept scientific reality, not the oil industry's science fiction. You really do.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.