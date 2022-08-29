Heavy traffic expected during UWL move-in week

Motorists should expect heavy traffic around UW-La Crosse during student move-in week Wednesday, Aug. 31, to Sunday, Sept. 4.

New and returning students will be moving into campus residence halls each day between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. This will lead to increased traffic along some of La Crosse’s busiest streets, including:

• Badger Street

• Campbell Road

• Oakland Street

• Pine Street

• Vine Street

• West Avenue

Motorists should also note that parts of La Crosse Street adjacent to campus remain under construction.

During move-in week, traffic guides will be located around campus to assist students and families in finding their residence halls.

The first day for fall semester classes at UWL is Tuesday, Sept. 6.