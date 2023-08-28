To accommodate family schedules and maximize the parking lot capacity on campus, the bulk of move in will take place over four days, August 30-Sept 2. Near the UW-L campus, a few select city streets will be shut down and volunteers will help direct traffic for pedestrian safety.

"This is always an exciting time of year for us. We look forward to welcoming students to campus for the year and greeting their families as they assist in getting their student settled into their new home-away-from-home," said Lisa Weston, UW-L associate director for Residence Life. "We are grateful for the 250 volunteers, including many of the UWL Athletic Teams, staff, faculty, and student organizations who help us make this an easy process. Everyone is invested in starting the year off on the right foot."