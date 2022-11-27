Heider Art Gallery to feature two artists

The Heider Art Gallery will feature artists Paula Havisto and Daryl Skrupky from from Dec. 2 to Jan. 14.

Havisto’s show, “Nature, Landscapes and Cityscapes,” includes watercolor paintings that depict the local flora and fauna, landscapes and lakes scenes, city scenes as well as barns and buildings with a touch of impressionism. Recent artwork has expanded to include charcoal and oil pastel drawings and paintings.

Skrupky’s show theme is “Fin, Feathers and Scales.”

He is a retired educator from the Kickapoo School District, teaching 37 years in the high school. He is self taught using colored pencil and sometimes ink and oil to draw the detailed illustrations on paper, wood and glass. Daryl has produced over 500 illustrations.

He captures the beauty of wildlife in his work.

The art gallery is open from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and during any evening Heider Center sponsored show events. Enter the sets of double doors off the Heider Center parking lot.

The Heider Center is located at 405 E. Hamlin St., West Salem, in West Salem High School.

An art reception for Havisto and Skrupky will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.