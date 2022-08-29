Heider Center Art Gallery to present shows by 2 artists

The Heider Center Art Gallery will present “Seeing & Being: Art and Poetry by Daniel McConnell” in September.

In a 2021 Pumphouse art show, “Someplace Good and Deep,” McConnell said, “ Color, shapes and words take me someplace good and deep.”

At age 3, Daniel lost the ability to speak as he moved into a world of autism. Later, at age 21 Daniel could communicate with supported typing. He went on to achieve a high school diploma in two years and attended college with honors.

In the showcases, the Heider Center Art Gallery will welcome pottery artist Jess Hetchler in a show is entitled “Playful Function: by Jess Hetchler."

Jess graduated in 2012 from UW-LaCrosse with a major in Art and a minor in Business Administration. She has been working with clay for 14 years, teaching at local studios the last 10 years. She uses mid-range electric firing as well as Raku. Her work is inspired by nature with a whimsical and playful twist. Her pieces are wheel thrown, handbuilt or a combination creating functional and sculptural work.

Their shows will be on display from September 1 to October 1 at the Heider Center Art Gallery, 405 E. Hamlin Street, West Salem ( west end of West Salem High School) Gallery hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 1:30-4 pm. and during any evening Heider Center sponsored events. You may enter the sets of double doors off the Heider Center parking lot.

An art reception with Jess Hetchler will take place on Thursday, September 15 from 6-7:30 pm.

Any art sales during their shows are done on a cash or check basis.