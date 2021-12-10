Heider Center: Christmas from the North Country

Kat Perkins is bringing her energetic, family-friendly “North Country Christmas” show to the Heider Center on Wednesday, Dec. 15. The former semi-finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” says that Christmas has always been her absolute favorite time of the year.

Growing up in a tiny town in North Dakota, Perkins grew to love the holidays and the music that came along with them — no doubt because there was plenty of seasonal music in her own household. Her mom was a church organist and her dad, a music teacher, was a touring musician up until Perkins was born.

He’s a multi-instrumentalist who plays bass, trumpet, French horn and harp. Although he will be part of the Heider show, he won’t be the only musician on stage.

“I’ve got a state-of-the-art band from The Cities,” Perkins said. “It’s an eight-piece band and there will be some multi-media stuff as well. My dad even does a little slide show of me as a kid and at the end we do a tribute to the troops — especially those overseas.”

Perkins said that her show was inspired by another Twin Cities musician. “After I was on 'The Voice,' I saw a bunch of Christmas show. My hero was Lorie Line and after one of her shows I said ‘Wait a minute — I love Christmas! We could do this!’ ”

Putting together the resulting North Country Christmas was far more work than Perkins first realized, but in the end it allowed her to put an upbeat, modern spin on a blend of traditional Christmas songs, originals and audience participation numbers.

If she had to describe the show in a few words, Perkins said she’d sum it up this way: “It’s upbeat, danceable and not boring. It’s high-energy and family-oriented. This year we crafted a singalong portion to spread the Christmas joy and help Santa’s sleigh fly. It’s super fun — plus everyone knows the words!”

This is the seventh year Perkins has done a Christmas show and each year it’s become more popular. “We’re doing 25 dates this year — the most ever,” Perkins said. Besides Wisconsin, the shows are in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and the Dakotas.

Asked about typical reactions afterwards, Perkins said that people tell her they love the song selection. “We always get complimented on the high energy and the joy that it brings.”

This will be her first trip to West Salem and the Heider Center and Perkins said she’s looking forward to it. “We get to be together this year, so let’s get in the Christmas spirit. You can bring Grandma and the kids and enjoy the season.”

