Heider to host hits of Broadway

The first show of the new year at West Salem’s Marie W. Heider Center for the Arts figures to be a treat for anyone who’s ever found themselves humming tunes from Broadway hits like “Oklahoma,” “Annie Get Your Gun,” “Hello Dolly” or even “Hamilton.”

The Jan. 14 performance of “Give Our Regards — An Evening of Broadway!” will feature three musical theater veterans who met during the seven-year run of the Las Vegas production of “Phantom of the Opera.” The talented trio are Bruce Ewing, Kristin Herzenberg and Philip Fortenberry. Ewing, in particular, may already be familiar to Heider Center audiences — he brought his “Phat Pack” show to town back in 2014. Although that show featured a number of Broadway tunes, this one has a different cast and many more songs.

“We’ve packed in loads of music from so many great musicals,” Ewing said. He noted that he, Hertzenberg and Fortenberry are close friends who truly enjoy working on projects together. “COVID has been really tough for theaters so we put the show together this year with the idea of providing a really good Broadway show for smaller concert venues at a little lower price because we love doing this so much,” Ewing said.

Ewing had high praise for both Hertzenberg and Fortenberry. “Kristin is just an amazingly talented Broadway singer who has toured all over the world,” he said. Although probably best known for her portrayal of Christine in “Phantom of the Opera,” Hertzenberg is an incredibly versatile vocalist. Nevada’s Desert Companion magazine named her “Best Torch Singer in Las Vegas” and once described her voice as “a dynamic instrument that goes from gritty blues to angelic peal at the drop of a Julie London record sleeve.”

Meanwhile, Fortenberry has a resume almost too extensive to list. An international concert pianist, he was once named “Best Musician on Broadway.” He’s played for ten Broadway productions as well as done national tours for shows like “Cats,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Saturday Night Fever” and “The Lion King.” In addition, Fortenberry was a body double for Michael Douglas in “Behind the Candelabra,” the 2014 movie about Liberace.

“They filmed him from the neck down,” Ewing explained with a laugh.

When Ewing was asked if he remembered anything about his previous appearance at the Heider Center he was quick to respond. “Oh, big time!” he said. “I remember the story behind how they got the funding, plus it was fun meeting all the volunteers — the place has a great vibe and Dan (art director Dan Heerts) has become a good friend.”

The first performance of "Give Our Regards" is scheduled for this week in Las Vegas with the trio heading out for a tour of Wisconsin and Minnesota immediately afterward. Ewing said the rehearsals have been going well. “We love what’s coming together with this show, and I’m really looking forward to returning to the Heider Center,” he said.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Give Our Regards — An Evening of Broadway! WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 WHERE: Heider Center, 405 E. Hamlin St., West Salem COST: $26, $24 for senior citizens and $15 for students; tickets available online at www.heidercenter.org BOX OFFICE HOURS: 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Phone: 608-786-2550