Heisse to lead River Valley newsrooms

Bob Heisse, a veteran newsman and most recently editor of the Kenosha News, has been named the new executive editor of the River Valley Media Group.

Heisse will follow Rusty Cunningham, who announced his retirement last week after 41 years with Lee Enterprises.

Known as a community editor, Heisse has served in top editor spots In the Midwest in Springfield, Illinois, Northwest Indiana and Kenosha.

He most recently led coverage of the protests, riots and civil unrest that followed the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, in Kenosha.

The Kenosha News coverage went throughout Lee Enterprises and nationally, and the paper led the company in digital readership.

“I’m extremely proud of the work we did in Kenosha, in most challenging times. It’s hard to leave, but I am honored to accept this wonderful opportunity in the River Valley.”

“Bob is a veteran news leader who has led and championed award-winning news efforts in Pennsylvania, Northwest Indiana and most recently, Kenosha,” said Marc Chase, Midwest regional editor for Lee Enterprises. “He immerses himself in the communities he serves and cares deeply about the readers he serves.