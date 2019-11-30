Helicopter rides being offered at Rotary Lights

Helicopter rides are being offered at Rotary Lights, with reservations now being accepted for flights between 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 12-15 and 19-22.
Tickets are $49 per person and available at lakesuperiorhelicopters.com. Flights will depart from the parking lot at the entrance to the Oktoberfest grounds.
