Helicopter rides being offered at Rotary Lights
Helicopter rides are being offered at Rotary Lights, with reservations now being accepted for flights between 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 12-15 and 19-22. 

Tickets are $49 per person and available at lakesuperiorhelicopters.com. Flights will depart from the parking lot at the entrance to the Oktoberfest grounds. 

+27 From Tribune files: 2018 Rotary Lights display in Riverside Park
General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

