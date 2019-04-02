Try 3 months for $3

La Crosse area youth organizations have the chance to win up to $1,000 through U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections program beginning April 2.

Any academic and athletic groups representing kids and teens up to 12th grade can sign up to make raising money easier. Organizations must register then complete online activities to earn their sponsorships.

For more information and to view the official rules, visit www.uscellular.com/communityconnections.

