Help us pay tribute to workers this Labor Day weekend
On Labor Day weekend the River Valley Media Group wants to pay tribute to the workers in our many communities.

You make it happen, day after day, and after a challenging year you deserve recognition.

Send us a photo of your office crew or store or restaurant employees or bank staff or … well, you get the picture.

Send us a photo, and include a letter if you’d like, to recognize workers. Send to news@lacrossetribune.com by noon Thursday.

We’ll publish them in print and/or online over Labor Day weekend.

