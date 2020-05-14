Herb Kohl recipient recognized by Holmen schools
Herb Kohl recipient recognized by Holmen schools

Braidyn Ruetten

Braidyn Ruetten

The District of Holmen will award senior Braidyn Ruetten the $10,000 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation 2020 Excellence Scholarship for demonstrating academic potential, outstanding leadership, citizenship and integrity.

The Foundation has been recognizing these traits throughout Wisconsin since 1990 and has awarded $21.2 million to students, teachers, principals and schools since their inception.

Braidyn plans to attend Saint Mary's University of Minnesota in the pre-physician assistant track and play volleyball for the Saint Mary's Cardinals.

