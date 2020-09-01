Here are ways you can still celebrate Oktoberfest this year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This year you won't be able to head to downtown La Crosse and join the crowd in watching the Maple Leaf parade or dance to polka music at the fest grounds with your pretzel necklace to celebrate Oktoberfest — but the community won't be entirely without prost this year.

Several community groups, including the official Oktoberfest USA group, still plan to host some in-person and virtual events, and 2020 merchandise is still available for those hoping to look the part at home.

"Oktoberfest is about tradition. It's about celebrating a particular time of year, it's about celebrating a particular group of people that puts aside all the things that are going on in the world," said Steve Farina, owner and founder of Wisconsin Red. "And in 2020, especially, I think that's particularly important."

During a typical Oktoberfest celebration, Farina's apparel group sets up its tent near downtown La Crosse where its merchandise is sold, often accompanied by a music stage and beer tent.

This year, they didn't want to entirely hit pause, and the group is hosting a free, virtual event for fest-goers spread far and wide.