Here are ways you can still celebrate Oktoberfest this year

This year you won't be able to head to downtown La Crosse and join the crowd in watching the Maple Leaf parade or dance to polka music at the fest grounds with your pretzel necklace to celebrate Oktoberfest — but the community won't be entirely without prost this year.
Several community groups, including the official Oktoberfest USA group, still plan to host some in-person and virtual events, and 2020 merchandise is still available for those hoping to look the part at home.
"Oktoberfest is about tradition. It's about celebrating a particular time of year, it's about celebrating a particular group of people that puts aside all the things that are going on in the world," said Steve Farina, owner and founder of Wisconsin Red. "And in 2020, especially, I think that's particularly important."
During a typical Oktoberfest celebration, Farina's apparel group sets up its tent near downtown La Crosse where its merchandise is sold, often accompanied by a music stage and beer tent.
This year, they didn't want to entirely hit pause, and the group is hosting a free, virtual event for fest-goers spread far and wide.
The virtual event will look similar to the widespread Jump Around Wisconsin movement, where Wisconsinites collectively participated in a virtual Jump Around every Saturday during the summer using a Facebook group.
Wisconsin Red's virtual Oktoberfest will include things like a group dance to the "Beer Barrel Polka," a homemade parade float contest, a virtual cheers and chug contest, and more.
The group is also supporting local small businesses that partner with them, by using all proceeds from button sales for COVID-19 relief.
For Farina, losing out on the tradition of Oktoberfest seemed like too big a sacrifice.
"I grew up through the baseball strike, when I was probably 10 years old, when all of Major League Baseball struck. And it was one year where they didn't play," he said.
"And the next year, I quite literally remember that people had kind-of forgotten about baseball," Farina said, lamenting that the same would happen to Oktoberfest.
The official Oktoberfest La Crosse group will also keep some of its traditions alive, despite closing its fest grounds for the year, with its medallion hunt, a Motorrad fundraiser, a photography contest and merchandise still up for sale for the year.
And the keg tapping will live on, as Pearl Street Brewery plans to hold the "smallest drive-in Oktoberfest," where local Oktoberfest beer will spill out from a keg to the tune of small groups polka dancing in distanced tailgating spots outside the brewery.
Here is a list of ways you can still spread "gemütlichkeit" this year:
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Oktoberfest Photography Contest begins
Photographers can submit their photos showcasing Oktoberfest cheer and nature's beauty from around the Coulee Region.
Deadline to submit photos is noon on Sept. 18. This year, the contest will also feature a "people's choice award," where online participants can vote on their favorite photo.
Winners will be announced beginning Sept. 24, and entry information can be found on the Oktoberfest website.
Monday, Sept. 14
First clue of the Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt
The first clue of the annual medallion hunt will be revealed on Sept. 14, with a new one revealed each day after. There will be 10 clues total, and all will be announced on the Oktoberfest website and social media pages.
The winner of the hunt will receive $500 in cash and a swag basket of Oktoberfest goods. Organizers ask hunters to follow COVID-19 precautions and be respectful of private property while searching.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Wisconsin Red's Virtual Oktoberfest begins
This virtual party for Oktoberfest is set to begin at 11 a.m. on Sept. 24, starting with a one- to two-hour livestream, and other events to follow.
Those interested should join the event's Facebook group — at Facebook.com/groups/OktoberfestLaX — where they can join the fun and find out more details about the various events throughout the celebration.
Friday, Sept. 25
Keg tapping at Pearl Street Brewery, 5-10 p.m.
Tickets can be bought ahead of time on the Pearl Street Brewery App, and includes a traditional German dinner, polka music, and a performance by beatboxing group, Heatbox.
COVID-19 safety regulations will be followed, including social distancing, and contactless check-in and spaced pod sites for groups and tailgating distances for cars, will be provided.
Saturday, Oct. 3
2020 Motorrad
To bike this year's scenic fall tour through the Coulee Region, participants must register online at the Oktoberfest website, where they will also receive a commemorative Motorrad pin and T-shirt.
Registration fees help support a $1,000 scholarship to nine area high schools.
