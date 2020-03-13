Here's a list of La Crosse area events canceled because of COVID-19

The following events have been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak:
- The remainder of the WIAA state girls and boys basketball tournaments have been called off.
- Holmen Lutheran Church has canceled its March 15 open house planed to celebrate its completed project, “Building to Serve, a Place to Gather."
- The Suicide Prevention Initiative, in partnership with Active Minds, has canceled the 10th annual Dance for Hope suicide awareness event Saturday at the UW-L Student Union.
- Organizers from Freedom Honor Flight on Thursday postponed the May 9 flight to Washington, D.C.
- Irishfest La Crosse announced Friday that it has cancelled Saturday's St. Patrick's Day parade and post-parade social.
- Coulee Parenting Connection has canceled its Sunday Family Fun Expo at the Onalaska OmniCenter.
- Extra Life canceled its gaming event to benefit the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals at Gundersen Health System, which had been set for noon Saturday.
- The Parkinson support group for March 24 at Gundersen Health System is canceled.
- Upcoming events for the Driftless Writing Center have been canceled, including the March 13 reading with Madison poet laureate Angela Trudell Vasquez and Draft & Craft on Tuesdays.
If you have information about an event to add to this list, email news@lacrossetribune.com.