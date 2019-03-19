If you own an Amazon Echo, you can now ask Alexa to read you La Crosse Tribune headlines.
Here’s how to set it up:
Go to Skills in your Alexa app on iOS or Android and search for La Crosse Tribune. Once you find us, select the Tribune and click Enable Skill.
To enable the La Crosse Tribune skill from the Alexa Skills store on the website, go to www.amazon.com/skills and search for La Crosse Tribune.
That’s it. Now you can ask “Alexa, what’s my Flash Briefing?” or “Alexa, what’s in the news?” to get your La Crosse Tribune headlines. All you have to do is listen.
