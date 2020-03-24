Here's what statewide Safer at Home order means for La Crosse

Gov. Tony Evers approved a Safer at Home order Tuesday to restrict groups and travel during the COVID-19 outbreak; however, that doesn’t mean La Crosse County law enforcement will be pulling people over to check whether travel is essential, said La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke.

“I think it’s safe to say that this doesn’t give police the right to stop a vehicle. People could be going any one of the excepted locations,” Gruenke said Tuesday.

The order instructs everyone in Wisconsin to stay at home or at their place of residence except when doing certain activities defined as “essential.” Those who can’t stay at home are required to maintain a distance of at least six feet from others, consistent with the social distancing requirements.

People are allowed to go to the grocery store or gas station, to hospitals or other human service operations, or to work on any essential infrastructure.