Families across the country will be whipping up massive batches of mashed potatoes and stuffing this Thursday, preparing to feed a crowd, but Community Thanksgiving Dinner volunteers will take cooking in bulk to next level, serving up 3,000 meals with dessert to boot.
A La Crosse tradition, the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, founded in 1982 in the spirit of food, fellowship and worship, has grown tenfold over the past 35 years, embracing neighbors of all ages, religious affiliations, races and income levels for a hot meal and camaraderie. The inaugural event, hosted at English Lutheran Church, served 300 meals with the help of 100 volunteers and food and financial donations from area businesses and individuals.
Now, about 700 volunteers are needed to keep up with the planning, food preparation and cleanup required of the popular event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza. Meal deliveries are available to ensure no one goes without a holiday dinner, and transportation to and from the event is offered.
Put on by the community, for the community, the Community Thanksgiving Dinner is free to all, with donations accepted, and includes a full meal and beverages interspersed with entertainment and activities. A non-denominational service will be led at 10:30 a.m., followed by dinner at 11 a.m., with live music, arts and crafts and a broadcast of the football games throughout.
The event has become a staple for many. Here's what it means to some of them:
Dan Eumurian and John Bernadot
Musicians Dan Eumurian and John Bernadot get the toes tapping at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, busting out originals, oldies and contemporary diddies that coax a note out of even the shyest diners. The duo have been the musical fixtures at the event for years, Bernadot since day one, playing for generations of annual attendees.
"What's really important is we can bring in the young and the old and nobody has to buy anything," Bernadot said. "They show up and I turn them into singers and they're smiling. I've been doing this so long my little finger just starts playing."
Bernadot has a keen sense of what songs will be crowd pleasers, with a full repertoire and a good memory. Recognizing a crotchety old man one year, Bernadot began belting out the first bars of “Oh give me a home,” the man breaking into a smile as he listened to the song that was a favorite of his father.
"How Much is that Doggy in the Window" is Bernadot's staple for getting the kids to chime in, and he recalls a couple who perked up when they heard him sing "Start spreading the news," the opening line of Frank Sinatra's "New York, New York."
"They just couldn't stand it — their legs were bouncing around under the table," Bernadot said. "They got up and started dancing through the tables and the chairs."
Eumurian, who encourages the youngsters to try their fingers at the keyboard or bust a move, has a special fondness for Thanksgiving, noting, "I’m honored to participate in a tradition that goes back in our country around 400 years. I see thanksgiving as healthy, and in particular a gratitude to the Creator of everything from T-Rexes to turkeys. My Armenian immigrant grandmother called America 'this blessed land.' We are blessed to be a blessing."
Misty Lown
Misty Lown, owner of Misty's Dance Unlimited, and her family have been involved with the event for a decade, her husband assisting with meal coordination when he isn't away on military duty and Lown originally taking meal delivery orders by phone, staying on the line a bit longer when she sensed someone was lonely and in need of conversation. In recent years, Lown has been bringing down her students for some live dance entertainment.
After a performance on year, a man in a wheelchair coaxed Lown over to chat, expressing his delight at the dance routine and sharing that he was a Vietnam veteran.
"He said, 'I'm a shut in and my apartment is on Copeland Ave. I've always seen you guys go by in the Oktoberfest parade, but I never thought I'd get to see you guys dance in person,'" Lown recalled. "We might not have had the fanciest costumes or biggest dance numbers for the show that day, but I swear that was the best show we did all year because it made this man so happy."
Keachen Abing
For Keachen Abing, a teacher at 7 Rivers Community High School School, volunteering at the Thanksgiving Community Dinner was a fun way to connect with the community and his now spouse, Jill, when she was home from college for Thanksgiving break. Since 2001, the pair have taken on just about every task at the event, serving in the dining room, checking coats, leading crafts — "Not our skill set!" Abing joked — and kitchen duty. The couple has found their stride in supply pickup and meal delivery, Abing a self described creature of habit.
"I love traditions," Abing said. "This is one I won’t miss. I have a reminder set on my phone for Nov. 1 every year to signup on their website to volunteer."
A few years ago, son Atley joined the volunteer crew and relishes being challenged by Community Thanksgiving Dinner vice president Ruth McQuiston-Keil to fill the delivery van with as many orders as possible. McQuiston Keil and her fellow board members are an inspiration, Abing says, and he considers volunteering beside them a "blessing," an experience he encourages his pupils to take part in.
"Since I started teaching I have always offered the experience to serve as extra credit or a way to fulfill service hours at our school," Abing said. "Every student that has taken me up on it has had memorable experiences and I truly believe it’s impacted their lives."
For more information about the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, or to request a meal delivery or transportation to the event, click here.
