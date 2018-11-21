Here's why you shouldn't dump your leftover turkey fat down the drain

The La Crosse wastewater treatment plant has a reminder for home cooks ambitious enough to deep fry their Thanksgiving turkeys: Do not dump the leftover oil in the backyard or down the drain.
The same goes for drippings and grease left behind in the roasting pan.
"Most of the time our first instinct is to dump the oil, either outside or down the drain," said Jared Greeno, La Crosse wastewater treatment plant superintendent. "Both of these options can have negative environmental effects."
Instead, residents should collect the drippings and fats into a container that can either be recycled or dumped as solid waste, he said.
Cooking oil dumped in the backyard can attract rodents. Poured down the kitchen sink, the grease can form iceberg of fat that cling to pipes, cause clogs, and damage the sewer system. Dumped down a storm drain, fat can make its way into waterways that empty into the Mississippi River.
While the La Crosse wastewater plant doesn't have a problem with a surge of solid fats clogging up the sewer system around the holidays, illegal dumping of leftover fryer fat has been a past issue, Greeno said.
In 2012, Greeno said he returned to work the Monday after Thanksgiving with calls from the fire department and the state Department of Natural Resources about a visible oil slick on Pammel Creek in La Crosse.
"You fry a turkey, which can be three, four gallons of oil, which can leave a pretty big sheen on the river," Greeno said.
Subsequent tests revealed the oil to be food grade, not petroleum based, he said.
Deliberate dumping is considered an illicit stormwater discharge, Greeno said. The city, which was responsible for the clean up, has the authority to write citations to those caught illegally dumping.
