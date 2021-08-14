'Here we go again': Driftless Region at watershed moment with flooding, climate change

"All of the communities along the Kickapoo have been dealing with flooding forever, but not with the frequency or intensity that we've been getting now," Welter said.

There are reports from the early 1900s of communities around the Driftless grappling with what to do, and solutions from dams to cover crops to new policies against floodplain development have been tried.

But many of those solutions of the past weren't sustainable, and we're seeing them crumble now with age.

In the 2018 floods, half a dozen federal dams in the region failed seemingly overnight, flooding its neighbors downstream. Rebuilding them has been on the table, but officials are concerned if they failed now, what's stopping them from failing again, and can the delicate natural resources of the Driftless sustain more infrastructure?

Plus, more infrastructure of impermeable materials such as concrete have contributions to flooding themselves.

So what could the future of flood mitigation look like? Many think now is the time for big, sweeping change.