Hi-Crush Partners has announced plans to expand production by more than 45 percent at its frac sand mine in Monroe County.
The Texas sand company said in a news release Monday that it has amended its contract with one of the world’s largest oil production companies to provide an additional 850,000 tons of sand per year from its Wyeville mine as well as 3 million tons from a new mine to be developed in Kermit, Texas.
Both mines will supply sand to the Permian basin, which currently produces more than a third of the domestic crude oil supply.
Hi-Crush did not provide an estimated cost for the Wyeville expansion or say if it would result in additional jobs. A company spokesman did not respond to a message left Monday.
The 857-acre Wyeville mine and adjacent processing and loading facility has an estimated 82.1 million tons of reserves and currently is capable of producing 1.85 million tons a year. It is one of four Hi-Crush facilities in Wisconsin.
Earlier this year Hi-Crush released 10 million gallons of liquid into the Trempealeau River during the rescue of a worker whose bulldozer slid into a 3-acre holding pond.
Hi-Crush also announced plans Monday to buy FB Industries, a manufacturer of silo sand storage systems, for about $60 million. The acquisition and expansion are expected to push capital expenditures to between $180 million and $210 million for 2018.
“With these Northern White and Permian expansions we are uniquely positioned to best serve our customers and the growing demand for frac sand and logistics solutions expected in 2019 and beyond,” CEO Robert Rasmus said in a news release.
The company also said it sold just over 3 million tons of sand during the second quarter with expected revenue of $247 million to $249.5 million.
