Hiawatha coming down: La Crosse parks board votes to remove statue after decades of debate

"This statue does not represent us, it represents the Indigenous people of our region, and I think it's very important that we listen to their concerns," said council member Larry Sleznikow.

The statue will now be stored at the city's Municipal Service Center for at least one year until the artist's family finds a new home for it. It will cost the city between $13,000-$15,000 to remove and store the sculpture.

In recent years, the family of artist Anthony Zimmerhakl, who created the sculpture, has agreed to compromise with the city to relocate the statue to private property in order to preserve the art, but locking down a new location has proven more difficult than thought.

Events in recent weeks created a sense of urgency to take the statue down now rather than wait, in order to stop further harm to the Indigenous people of La Crosse.

"With everything that's going on in the world, it's hard not to pay attention to our place, La Crosse's place, in this big world," Mayor Kabat said after sending his letter to the board on Monday.