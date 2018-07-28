Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Hiawatha
Ho-Chunk Nation members, the artist's family members and city officials met earlier this week to discuss what it would take to move the "Hiawatha" statue off city land.

 Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune

The controversial “Hiawatha” statue in Riverside Park could get a new home.

City officials, members of the Ho-Chunk Nation and relatives of the statue’s creator talked about possibilities to move the statue to private property earlier this week at a meeting hosted by La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat.

“The big point, and one I think that everybody is in agreement about, is the desire to preserve the statue because of the fact that it was created by an artist. Regardless of whether people wanted to keep it in place or see it relocated — the statue should be preserved,” Kabat said.

Exactly what the relocation process would look like is uncertain, although Kabat said it would need approval by the city’s parks board. Preliminary estimates by the city’s engineering department peg the cost to move the statue at about $50,000.

“I do think, in my opinion, respecting the family’s desires is a good thing and would be a way to help the whole community heal up,” Kabat said.

The debate over the statue, which began in 2000, reignited in December during a listening session co-hosted by the La Crosse Arts Board and the Human Rights Commission to discuss public art and social justice. Several people spoke out against the 25-foot sculpture that has stood at the north end of the park since 1961, arguing that, regardless of the intentions of the artist, the late Anthony Zimmerhakl, it represents a caricature of indigenous people.

Zimmerhakl’s son-in-law, Tim Slonka, spoke on behalf of the family, saying they would be open to some sort of compromise that would relocate the statue to private property.

“Ideally, we would like it to stay where it is, but in the long term ... it probably would be better that we would like it preserved, however we need to get that done,” Slonka said.

Slonka and his family have received a lot of support during the past few months, particularly from extended family members and Zimmerhakl’s former students. Slonka said it’s clear the statue strikes a chord for a lot of people.

“We could win this fight. We probably, we think, could win it pretty easily. However, in 10 to 20 years, with a different mayor, different council members, nobody would be around to defend it,” Slonka said.

If the debate were ignited again, he wasn’t so confident the statue would make it through intact.

“Then who knows? Then it might hit the wrecking ball, and we don’t want that to happen,” Slonka said.

Local business leaders have stepped up to offer help finding a place for the statue, making sure that although it would be on private property it would still be available for people to see.

“Nothing has been decided on that, one way or the other,” Slonka said.

For Ho-Chunk Nation member Tracy Littlejohn, the ideal situation would be a group of private community members stepping forward to remove the statue from Riverside Park.

“I think it’s a great compromise. That way there’s less hurt for the family, because I don’t want them to feel like I’m out to destroy their family’s artwork legacy,” Littlejohn said.

However, “Hiawatha” is a product of its time, she said, when very little in American culture accurately depicted Native Americans.

“It’s not appropriate anymore, but I can appreciate wanting to keep that preserved,” Littlejohn said.

If the statue is moved to private land, the family would have more control over it, and it would no longer by in a heavily trafficked public park, reinforcing misconceptions of who Ho-Chunk people are.

“For me, the reason I want it not to be there is because it can be harmful for young people and their cultural identity,” Littlejohn said.

While the Ho-Chunk Nation itself has remained neutral, local members of the Ho-Chunk Nation and others have spoken out against the statue, calling it insulting and kitschy in the vein of historical cigar store Indians. They argue that it reflects a disrespectful view of Native American culture that contributes to the mental health epidemic in indigenous children.

Hiawatha
Ho-Chunk Nation members, the artist's family members and city officials met earlier this week to discuss what it would take to move the "Hiawatha" statue off city land.

“It also doesn’t teach other people who are seeing it anything about our culture, our history. Native people, because of historical trauma, already are dealing with so much. There’s been a lot of forced assimilation, so a lot of young people haven’t had those positive influences to help them understand who they are as a Ho-Chunk, teach them their culture, teach them their history,” Littlejohn said.

Littlejohn, who works with indigenous children in middle and high school at the Ho-Chunk Nation Three Rivers House in La Crosse, said it is important for them to have a connection to their ancestors and history.

“While that statue isn’t their main influence, just to be able to get rid of the inaccurate portrayals can be helpful in helping us to strengthen their identity,” Littlejohn added.

In an ideal world, Littlejohn said, the First Nations people in the area would be incorporated into Riverside Park’s International Friendship Gardens, with a piece done by a Native American artist that respects their history and culture.

Slonka disputed the characterization of the statue as disrespectful to Native Americans and their heritage.

“You would have to know my father-in-law. It was never meant in a disrespectful manner. He’s an artist,” Slonka said.

Council member Gary Padesky was one of Zimmerhakl’s students who feels a strong connection to both the artist and his work.

“To me, it’s art, it’s history, it’s a legacy that should be preserved,” Padesky said.

Padesky acknowledged that it didn’t represent members of the Ho Chunk Nation, saying Zimmerhakl intended to take aspects from several tribes to create his piece.

“It never was meant to be representative of the Ho-Chunk Nation … It is just representative to him of the strength and beauty of Native Americans,” Padesky said.

However, Padesky said he would support a compromise the family agrees to, particularly if the cost to move the statue is covered by public and private funds, as well as money from the Ho-Chunk Nation.

Photos: 57 iconic places in the La Crosse area
“(The statue) doesn’t teach other people who are seeing it anything about our culture, our history. Native people, because of historical trauma, already are dealing with so much. There’s been a lot of forced assimilation, so a lot of young people haven’t had those positive influences to help them understand who they are as a Ho-Chunk, teach them their culture, teach them their history.” Tracy Littlejohn, Ho-Chunk Nation member

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

elocs

Intentions: the boys threw rocks at the frogs in jest but the frogs died in earnest. Or as the old saying goes, the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
Moving the statue is a good compromise because have you seen the condition of the streets and roads in La Crosse? It has a much better chance for long term survival on private property with private maintenance and upkeep.
If there were a statue display honoring Ole and Lena and that humor, even though it is well-intentioned and folksy and displays Norwegians as not being too smart, I'm sure there would be those who would want it left alone as well.
The Hiawatha statue is kitschy piece of art made with the best of intentions but that does not mean it needs to be displayed in the city's premiere park (where the road is also bad) forever.

Wi Fan

Didn't say exact, said similar and there are plenty of pictures.
https://isthmus.com/arts/stage/Ho-Chunk-Historic-Stand-Rock-Indian-Ceremonial-Dance/. This is just 1 of many pictures that you can find of present day celebrations.

CSB

How long will it be before someone is offended by the name of the city of La Crosse? Perhaps all images of Native Americans playing lacrosse should be deleted on the internet and in history books? Let's get rid of the La Crosse Queen, too, since slaves used to work on riverboats. Might as well get rid of the locomotive in Copeland Park as slaves also worked on the railroad. For many, it's called heritage not hatred. Why is that so hard to believe? La Crosse natives know what the Hiawatha stands for in this area. What about the blue egg baby? I have no idea where that art-form could fit in the history of La Crosse. Perhaps I should argue that I'm offended that the artist chose to make the baby blue or that the baby is trying to escape the imprisonment of an egg? I am offended that do-gooders come into our area and want to erase all history and heritage that my family has known for five generations.

ToldYaSo

Put a fence around it and give the land to some organization like they did the 10 commandments monument.

oldhomey

You show the typical brilliance of one of those "told ya so" characters. If you'd been there to referee the Civil War, it would have turned nuclear.

Wi Fan

Google: Ho-Chunk Pow Wow and look at the actual images of modern day celebrations...the images you will see are very similar to the statue in both appearance and dress.

oldhomey

I took your advice and looked, Wi, and didn't see anything resembling the gear worn by the Hiawatha statue, though there were a few full headdresses, though not many. Is there a specific site I should look at?

WuTang
WuTang

Anyone else see the irony of colonialism happening all over again here? White people got offended for the indigenous people and decided what to do about the statue. Meanwhile the Ho-Chunk nation are neutral to the issue.

oldhomey

The crux of this story is the reality that the Zimmerhakl family acknowledges. In 20 years, when nobody from the generation that remembers the artist is left, and when the public sees the statue for what it is, a handsome but over-sized cement cigar store Indian, it will almost certainly be pulverized. Put it someplace else where it is honored for being a period piece art artifact, not a bad one, just one that is mistaken in its attention.

I liked what Zim's son-in-law had to say about his father-in-law: "“You would have to know my father-in-law. It was never meant in a disrespectful manner. He’s an artist."

I had Zim as a teacher. I went to school with his boys. Zim absolutely was admiring and respectful of American Indian people and culture. He executed this sculpture entirely in good faith, as an expression of his admiration of those peoples and cultures. He was also a larger-than-life character who made a deep impression on hundreds and hundreds of students who stepped into his classrooms. I have nothing but respect for him, but I understand, too, how this piece of art has become problematic.

Rick Czeczok

Riding the fence never making a decision until it's over. You will go down as one of the greatest Monday morning quarterbacks of all time. AHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!

oldhomey

Hmm. Ricky, do you actually know what the expression "riding the fence" means? How about "Monday morning quarterback"? It would appear not. But that would surprise nobody, coming from you.

Rick Czeczok

That just proved it, you do have dumb that you haven't began to use.... Low life draft dodger. I bet your life long friend is so proud of how you stuck up for him. Now how about the question answered of where did you work. Or did you work? HHMMMM. That will tell someone who you are. No that's not going to happen as you have to many skeletons in your closet or closets. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA . You puke!

oldhomey

Sorry, my comment should have said as a piece of period art, the statue is not a bad one, just one that is mistaken in its intentions.

Rick Czeczok

Ya you make a lot of those so you can retract at a later date. Where did you work in your life. Sounds like you should be a geneus with all your education. Must have had a very important job with a lot of people under you. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Buggs Raplin
Buggs Raplin

This is obviously an issue that the progressives/liberals will pursue in their political correctness obsession. I do not trust the mayor or the council on it. I especially don't trust the council and the 'Shameful 7' who voted to go into the park with the Center expansion. This issue must go to referendum. Let the people decide. It's that important. I am confident the statue will remain where it is, if the people of La Crosse are the determining factor.-Chip DeNure

Rick Czeczok

You think that a weird art design on a parking lot downtown is art, OK. You think that a blue headed egg baby is art so you display it in front of the city building, OK. But this figure in the park, that has been there forever is offensive and not art. Wait , what......??
Stop wasting my money!!!!!

Buggs Raplin
Buggs Raplin

Leave the statue where it is. This is just an effort from gullible leftists and their political correctness theology to rid La Crosse of its history. The statue is art, and though some Native Americans may object to it, I suspect many others do not. Mayor Kabat, spending some $50,000 for removal is a waste of our tax dollars, a total waste. -Chip DeNure

