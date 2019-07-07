WAUKON, Iowa -- Two programs exploring the "Lost Topics" of Iowa and Midwest history will run 6:30 to 8 p.m. July 10 and July 24.
The first will be held in the historic Town Theater, 38 W Main St., Waukon, and the second at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 101 Second St. SW., Waukon.
The program on July 10 will feature Tanya Demmel, director of the Cedar County Historical Society Museum and board member of TRACES Center for History and Culture, presenting on "The Cow War: Great Depression-era Farmer Rebellions in the Upper Midwest."
Iowa social historian Michael Luick-Thrams will prepare the audience with stories of "The Cow War," as well as show how those Midwest farmers' struggles are a cautionary tale for the state of American agriculture today.
The program on July 24 will detail and explain the legacy of wartime discrimination, including the rise of the Ku Klux Klan after 1915, with specific focus on the prevalence of anti-German and anti-Catholicism before World War I.
Admission to both nights' programming is free and open to the public, with thanks to the generous support of Hammell Equipment and Kerndt Brothers Bank. For more information, contact Father Mark Osterhaus at 563-568-3671 or visit TRACES.org.
